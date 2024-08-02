Rediscovering Age of Youth: Underrated K-drama gem starring Park Eun Bin, Han Seung Yeon, Han Yeri and more

A story about five girls living together, navigating life, and building friendships might not sound particularly exciting, but that is the charm of Age of Youth, also known as Hello, My Twenties. Spanning two seasons and featuring five lead characters, the series tracks their ups and downs in a way that feels very human.

It's a shame that a series this good remains underrated to this day, but sometimes that's just how it is—people discover things at the exact moment they need them. Age of Youth is perfect for those moments; it offers comfort when you're feeling low, as it has so much to offer. Unfortunately, it often slips under the radar for many.

What makes Age of Youth so realistic?

The best part of the series is how realistic the characters are. With five leads and additional characters woven into the storyline, there's something to relate to in everyone. Each character faces their own challenges, whether in Season 1 or Season 2—whether it's finding their place in the world, being true to themselves, starting over, and more.

This drama is absolutely lovely in its portrayal of strong relationships between women. There are no petty fights just for the sake of drama, and conversations aren't always centered around boys. The girls are the highlight of the show: authentic, human, and flawed, just like the rest of us trying to navigate life. This is what makes the series so compelling for me.

Friendship at the series' heart

There is no doubt that friendship is the core of these five friends' lives. And don’t get me wrong—they aren’t perfect friends. Their relationships experience many ups and downs. What makes it even better is the way these girls communicate with each other. One memorable, though simple, incident involved Eun Jae (played by Park Hye Soo) bringing some homemade jam, which Jung Ye Eun (played by Han Seung Yeon) couldn’t stop eating. Eventually, even though it took some time, Jung Ye Eun found the courage to speak up and set her boundaries.

Both Age of Youth and Age of Youth 2 revolves around this group of college girls living together in Belle Epoque, capturing their trials, lows and victories as they grow both personally and in their relationships with one another. Filled with heart, comedy, and tears, their unbreakable bond will have you reaching for your phone to connect with your own girlfriends for a longstanding meetup.

The refreshing look on life

The roommates at Belle Epoque show just how challenging and fulfilling it can be to make friends during a new and unfamiliar chapter of your life. The people around you might not be just like you, but getting to know them could change you in surprising ways. Take best frenemies Yi Na (Ryu Hwayoung) and Ye Eun (Han Seung Yeon), for example. Watching these roommates go from rivals to the closest of friends will make you wish you were there on the couch with them, sharing their stories.

While the series is filled with humor, it also delves into serious topics such as sex, depression, stalking, murder, death, poverty, finding your own direction, workplace harassment, and so much more. Each girl faces her own challenges, but together, the five roommates support one another through tough times. Despite their differences, they build a strong and beautiful bond that shows the power of friendship.

“Sometimes, I want to cry out loud. I want someone to hear me crying. I want them to hear me cry, and tell me everything will be okay. I want someone to pat me on the back, and tell me that it’s not my fault. Sometimes, I want to throw a tantrum. At a person, or at my fate. And tell them, ‘Stop it, already. Haven’t you done enough?’ ‘Please, just spare me.’ And… I’ll find hope, once more.”- Yoon Jin Myung

Womanhood

One of the most beautiful experiences of being a woman is the sense of womanhood. It’s incredible how you can connect with other women who are so different from you, how being your true self drives you to seek more and fight for it. Even when you feel disconnected from the world, there’s a comforting solace in returning to your shared home, to your friends, and taking a deep breath, letting it all dissolve within you.

Being a girl can be challenging, but having your girl gang by your side acts as a lifeline. Everyone is struggling and fighting, but at the same time, making an effort to understand each other in this world. As women, if we don’t understand each other, who will?

Sense of comfort

If there’s a college K-drama that truly captures the essence of real life, it’s Age Of Youth. Watching all five students navigate their individual struggles while striving to maintain good grades and secure a decent job after graduation is something many can relate to. They’re five young people simply trying to make their way with the resources they have; it’s both inspiring and motivating for anyone who’s been in their shoes.

Each one struggles with her own issues and keeps secrets she’s afraid to share. Yet, as challenges arise, they reach out to one another and form strong, sisterly bonds. As you can relate to these five characters Jin Myung (Han Ye Ri), Ye Eun (Han Seung Yeon), Ji Won (Park Eun Bin), Eun Jae (Park Hye Soo) and Yi Na (Ryu Hwayoung) you start seeing yourself in all of them; which for me brought a great sense of relief. It felt like I was seen and heard.

Why is the series underrated? And why should you watch

One of the biggest reasons this series was underrated is that it didn’t feature any big names. The actors were relatively unknown at the time, and the storyline might not sound particularly standout when first described. However, despite these factors, the series has become a comforting escape for me, resonating deeply with the experiences of these five ladies, whether in Season 1 or 2.

While I may not relate to their stories literally, their stories aren't something extraordinary—just the stories of ordinary people living ordinary lives. What makes it special is that I, too, am ordinary, finding my own way just like they are. I feel like the sixth friend when I watch them, and I’m sure you will too. And, for that reason, you should definitely watch this heartwarming, underrated gem at least once!

