5 Compelling Korean war movies on OTT platforms to check out

Korean War movies on OTT platforms offer a powerful glimpse into the social commentary, intense fighting, and heartbreaking situations of the war. These films often depict the atrocities committed during the conflict and the profound trauma experienced by those involved. Some focus on the bravery of soldiers and civilians who endured the hardships or made sacrifices for the sake of others. Regardless of their focus, these movies provide valuable insights into the Korean War and the experiences of those who lived through it.

Top 5 Korean war movies on OTT to watch

1. Steel Rain

Cast: Jung Woo Sung, Kwak Do Won and Kim Eui Sung

IMDB Rating: 7.1

Release year: 2017

Genre: Action, Thriller and suspense

Eom Chul Woo (Jung Woo Sung) is a former top North Korean agent assigned by high-ranking military officer Ree Tae Han (Kim Kap Soo) to eliminate two men close to their leader, who are suspected of plotting a coup. As Eom Chul Woo waits for his targets during a public event with their leader, bombs unexpectedly explode among the crowd. Rogue North Korean soldiers then descend upon the area, shooting anyone who is still moving. Amid the chaos, Eom Chul Woo bravely risks his life to rescue the wounded North Korean leader and ensure his safety.

Meanwhile, Kwak Chul Woo (Kwak Do Won), the chief of foreign security affairs in South Korea, learns of an ongoing coup in North Korea. He discovers that the North Korean leader has arrived in Seoul amid the turmoil.

Advertisement

2. Jung_E

Cast: Park So Yi, Kang Soo Youn, Kim Hyun Joo and Ryu Kyung Soo

IMDB Rating: 5.5

Release year: 2023

Genre: Action, science fiction, adventure

Jung_E depicts a desolate Earth in the 22nd century, rendered uninhabitable by climate change. Humans are compelled to live in man-made shelters and space colonies. As humanity settles into approximately 80 of these shelters, three of them declare themselves the Adrian Republic. They launch attacks on Earth and other shelters, igniting a civil war between the Allied Forces and the Adrian Republic.

A war erupts within the shelter, with Yun Jung Yi (Kim Hyun Joo), the elite leader of the Allied Forces, becoming the focus of a crucial brain cloning experiment. This experiment is seen as a potential key to winning the war. Seo Hyun (Kang Soo Yeon) and Sang Hun (Ryu Kyung Soo) are pivotal to the success of the brain cloning project. Seo Hyun is the team leader of the laboratory developing the brain cloning and AI technology, while Sang Hun serves as the laboratory’s director.

Advertisement

3. Escape from Mogadishu

Cast: Jo In Sung, Heo Joon Ho and Kyo Koo Hwan

IMDB Rating: 7.0

Release year: 2021

Genre: Action, drama, war

Based on true events, Escape from Mogadishu portrays the harrowing escape of South Korean and North Korean embassy workers trapped during the Somali Civil War. Directed by Ryu Seung Wan, known for his acclaimed films The Battleship Island, Veteran, The Berlin File, and The Unjust, the movie captures the intense and life-threatening situations faced by those involved.

The film is set against the backdrop of the Somali Civil War, a historical conflict that originated from civic resistance against the military junta led by Siad Barre in the 1980s. Beneath the image of disorganized, trigger-happy militants lies a grim chapter in history, highlighting the profound turmoil endured by the Somali people.

4. The Fortress

Cast: Park Hae Il, Kim Yoon Seok, Lee David, and Jo Woo Jin

IMDB Rating: 6.8

Release year: 2017

Genre: Action, Historical fiction, and drama

Advertisement

The film is set during the Qing invasion of Joseon in 1636, when King Injo and his court sought refuge in the mountain fortress of Namhansanseong. Amid the Qing invasion, with 150,000 troops led by General Yong Gol Dae surrounding the fortress, the king and his retainers find themselves stranded in harsh conditions, facing severe cold and dwindling supplies.

As the fortress endures a prolonged standoff, the king is faced with a dire predicament: the Qing general offers a truce in exchange for the Crown Prince as a hostage. With the court unable to advance or effectively resist the overwhelming enemy forces, the people within the fortress begin to die from starvation and exposure.

The king is torn between the interior minister, who insists on protecting the lives of the subjects even if it means enduring humiliation, and the minister of rites, who argues for a fight to the death for the greater cause. Faced with this grave decision, King Injo must choose between the safety of his people and the honor of his reign.

5. Take Point

Cast: Ha Jung Woo, Lee Sun Kyun and Shin Hyun Been

IMDB Rating: 5.4

Release year: 2018

Genre: Action, thriller, and drama

Captain Ahab, employed by the private military firm Black Lizard, is tasked with a covert CIA mission: infiltrate a secret underground bunker beneath the Korean DMZ and eliminate a high-value target. However, the mission takes a dramatic turn when Ahab's team discovers that the target is the Supreme Leader of North Korea, who carries a significant bounty.

Advertisement

Defying the CIA's orders, Ahab's team decides to pursue the bounty. As they navigate threats from both the CIA and a rival PMC squad, the bunker is destroyed, leaving Ahab critically injured.

In a twist of fate, the Supreme Leader is also severely wounded. An unlikely alliance forms as Ahab and the Supreme Leader must cooperate with an elite North Korean doctor to survive, escape the devastated bunker, and navigate the dangerous situation they now face.

Above listed Korean War movies available on OTT platforms are perfect for those seeking a historical lesson, a first-person perspective on war, or an emotional experience. War has inflicted devastation for centuries, and these films offer a visual representation that helps viewers grasp the profound misery and deep bravery that accompany such conflicts.

ALSO READ: 5 Romantic Korean movies on Netflix that will leave you swooning