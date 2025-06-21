Megan Thee Stallion Makes Unexpected Visit to Love Island USA Season 7; Details Inside

Megan Thee Stallion paid a surprise visit to the islanders in Love Island USA. the rapper marked her appearance in the latest episode of the reality show, where she interacted and enjoyed herself with the contestants. While it initially looked like a random appearance, Stallion later revealed that she had come with a motive.

Advertisement

Love Island USA season 7 premiered on June 3, and since then the quotient of drama has been quite high. To add to it, Stallion introduced two new bombshells onto the island, giving the older ones a shocker.

Megan Thee Stallion’s surprise entry in Love Island season 7

As Megan Thee Stallion walked into the reality show in its 15th episode, she oozed her hot girl energy. Moreover, she divided the contestants into two teams and gave them twerking and dancing challenges. She raised the bar with two new bombshells, and the winning team introduced them as TJ, and Andreina.

While the contestants, as well as the audience, thought that Thee Stallion was in Love Island only to introduce the two new contenders, she went on to unveil her new swimsuit line.

Doubling her cameo into a promotional move, Megan revealed that her HOTGIRL Swimwear was live and available for purchase. The artist also took to her X account to announce, “Thee whole villa in my HOTGIRL SWIM.”

Advertisement

Moreover, before moving out of the island, the rapper went on to encourage the islanders, especially Huda Mustafa, who is having a tough time with her connection, Jeremiah. Stallion asked the single mom to smile more amid the chaos and went on to remind the viewers that islanders are “real people with real feelings.”

Love Island USA is available to stream on Peacock from Thursday to Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Megan Thee Stallion Breaks No-Phone Rule at Met Gala 2025, Fans Fear Rapper Might Get Banned