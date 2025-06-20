Box Office: Housefull 5 gets hit by Sitaare Zameen Par on 3rd Friday; Akshay Kumar starrer netts Rs 1.50 crore
Housefull 5 heads for a Rs 170 - 175 crore finish, depending upon how long the buy one get one offer goes on, and how well Sitaare Zameen Par performs in the days to follow.
Tarun Mansukhani's Housefull 5 led by Akshay Kumar, ended 2 weeks at the Indian box office, netting Rs 151.75 crore. The movie has added Rs 1.50 crore to its tally on 3rd Friday, aided by the discount offers. The total of Housefull 5 now stands at Rs 153.25 crore net after 15 days. Saturday and Sunday should probably see the numbers double from Friday, to take the 17 day number close to Rs 158-159 crore. The movie should then slowly creep towards the finish line point of Rs 170-175 crore net.
The Day Wise Box Office Collections Of Housefull 5 Are As Under
|Particulars
|India Net Collections
|Week 1
|Rs 114.40 crore
|Week 2
|Rs 37.35 crore
|3rd Friday
|Rs 1.50 crore
|Total
|153.25 crore net
Housefull 5 Opened Reasonably And Did Well Over The Extended Weekend; It Faced Drops Over The Weekdays
Housefull 5 opened reasonably well and did good business over the extended Bakri Eid Period. The holds of the movie were weak over the weekdays in week 1 and then the second week collections ended up being lesser than expected too. Now with new found competition in Sitaare Zameen Par, Housefull 5 has dropped by 30 percent from the previous day. If not for the big new release, the holds would have been much better. However, a release of a big new film is pretty normal when so many films are churned every year.
Housefull 5 Looks At A USD 7 Million International Closing
Housefull 5 looks to end its overseas run grossing an estimated USD 7 million. Given the movie opened to USD 4.25 million in 3 days, it should have done much better. However, the mixed word of mouth took a toll on the film.
Housefull 5 Proves That Branded Content Still Helps A Lot
The reception of Housefull 5, which is lower than what one would expect but still pretty decent, does not change the fact that branded content is working. Producers should invest in creating new IPs that can keep audiences engaged and excited. Akshay Kumar has a few big IP films already on the way. Jolly LLB 3 will be followed by Welcome To The Jungle and OMG 3.
You can watch Housefull 5 in theatres now.
