Box Office: Housefull 5 gets hit by Sitaare Zameen Par on 3rd Friday; Akshay Kumar starrer netts Rs 1.50 crore

Tarun Mansukhani's Housefull 5 led by Akshay Kumar, ended 2 weeks at the Indian box office, netting Rs 151.75 crore. The movie has added Rs 1.50 crore to its tally on 3rd Friday, aided by the discount offers. The total of Housefull 5 now stands at Rs 153.25 crore net after 15 days. Saturday and Sunday should probably see the numbers double from Friday, to take the 17 day number close to Rs 158-159 crore. The movie should then slowly creep towards the finish line point of Rs 170-175 crore net.

Advertisement

The Day Wise Box Office Collections Of Housefull 5 Are As Under

Particulars India Net Collections Week 1 Rs 114.40 crore Week 2 Rs 37.35 crore 3rd Friday Rs 1.50 crore Total 153.25 crore net

Housefull 5 Opened Reasonably And Did Well Over The Extended Weekend; It Faced Drops Over The Weekdays

Housefull 5 opened reasonably well and did good business over the extended Bakri Eid Period. The holds of the movie were weak over the weekdays in week 1 and then the second week collections ended up being lesser than expected too. Now with new found competition in Sitaare Zameen Par, Housefull 5 has dropped by 30 percent from the previous day. If not for the big new release, the holds would have been much better. However, a release of a big new film is pretty normal when so many films are churned every year.

Housefull 5 Looks At A USD 7 Million International Closing

Housefull 5 looks to end its overseas run grossing an estimated USD 7 million. Given the movie opened to USD 4.25 million in 3 days, it should have done much better. However, the mixed word of mouth took a toll on the film.

Advertisement

Housefull 5 Proves That Branded Content Still Helps A Lot

The reception of Housefull 5, which is lower than what one would expect but still pretty decent, does not change the fact that branded content is working. Producers should invest in creating new IPs that can keep audiences engaged and excited. Akshay Kumar has a few big IP films already on the way. Jolly LLB 3 will be followed by Welcome To The Jungle and OMG 3.

You can watch Housefull 5 in theatres now.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar confirms Jolly LLB 3 is based on a true story, calls Arshad Warsi 'lovely lad'