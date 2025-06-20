WATCH: Parents-to-be Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi enjoy their babymoon on a blissful island vacation

Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi are soon going to be parents after announcing their pregnancy in May. Now, the duo was seen on their babymoon on an island.

Sharing some splendid moments, the Telugu cinema’s popular celebrity couple were seen making some happy memories together. From dinner dates to basking in the sun and sea gazing, the vacation truly appears to be a serene and blissful relaxing time for parents-to-be.

Unveiling the babymoon moments, Varun Tej shared a video of their time on the island and wrote in the caption, “Living the island edit.”

Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi spend babymoon together

Earlier, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi were seen flying out of Hyderabad airport together. The actors were seen walking side by side as the mom-to-be covered her baby bump with an oversized hoodie.

Talking about the happy couple, the duo announced their pregnancy a few weeks ago with a post on social media. Varun and Lavanya posted a picture holding hands together with a pair of baby shoes in their hand.

Varun Tej and Lavanya announce their pregnancy

Over the days after announcing their pregnancy, Varun was seen making homemade pizza for his wife, pampering her with care and affection.

For those unaware, Varun and Lavanya tied the wedding knot in November 2023, after years of dating. Following a year of marriage, the celebrities are now expecting a baby, with several stars congratulating them on the new beginnings.

Coming to Varun Tej Konidela’s work front, the actor was last seen in the period action thriller Matka. The movie, written and directed by Karuna Kumar, featured a tale that took place between 1634 and 1888 in Visakhapatnam, based on real-life incidents.

The film follows the life of Vasu, a man who is lured into the Matka gambling business and gets into the complex world of crime. Despite his rise, he is later crossed by his close personnel, with the rest of the movie focusing on how he manages to overcome them.

Apart from Varun, the movie has an ensemble cast of actors like Meenakshi Chaudhary, Nora Fatehi, Naveen Chandra, Saloni Aswani, and many more in key roles. The movie met with negative reviews upon release and underperformed at the box office.

