Kuberaa Day 1 India Box Office Estimates: Dhanush and Sekhar Kummula's crime-thriller embarks on a reasonable Rs 13 crore start after below-par presales

Kuberaa, directed by Sekhar Kammula and starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, and others, has taken a reasonable start at the Indian box office, grossing Rs. 13 crore on its opening day. Despite below average advance bookings, which were skewed toward the Telugu version despite the presence of a star as big as Dhanush, ticket sales surged significantly on release day for both the Tamil and Telugu versions, driven by overwhelmingly positive word of mouth.

Advertisement

The film has received praise for its tight and engaging screenplay, Dhanush’s award-worthy performance, and strong support from Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna, alongside other impressive technical aspects.

Kuberaa Takes a Rs 13.25 Crore Gross India Start, Driven By Strong Word Of Mouth

In terms of contributions, the Telugu version is estimated to have contributed Rs. 8 crore to the film's opening day total across India, while the Tamil version followed with a respectable Rs. 5 crore. The Hindi version, however, has underperformed, grossing only Rs. 25 lakh. This opening day figure is nearly double what the trade anticipated based on advance bookings, underscoring the power of positive word of mouth. Bookings for the weekend appear robust, positioning the film for potential blockbuster success.

The Day 1 India Collections Of Sitaare Zameen Par Are As Under

Particulars Gross India Collection Telugu Rs 8 crore Tamil Rs 5 crore Hindi Rs 25 lakh Total Rs 13.25 crore

Kuberaa Plays Across India In Multiple Languages

Kuberaa is among Dhanush’s most expensive projects. Initially budgeted at Rs. 100 crore, production costs escalated to Rs. 120 crore by the time of release. Including Rs. 10 crore for print and advertising, the total expenditure stands at Rs. 130 crore. With Rs. 85 crore already recouped from non-theatrical revenues, the film’s financial outlook is promising, thanks to strong word of mouth. A worldwide gross of Rs. 100 crore will allow the film to break even, with any additional earnings contributing to its profit.

Advertisement

Note: These are only early estimates.

ALSO READ: Kuberaa Movie Review and Release Updates: Fans demand National Award for Dhanush after his beggar role leaves them spellbound