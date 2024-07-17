School 2017 turns 7: Here's what makes Kim Sejeong, Kim Jung Hyun, Jang Dong Yoon starrer a must-watch youth K-drama

School 2017 marks its 7th anniversary today, having debuted on July 17th. It's the seventh installment in KBS2's beloved School series. The storyline revolves around a group of high school students struggling with the pressures of academic ranking and navigating the challenges of adolescence within a high-stress and sometimes corrupt educational system.

At its heart is Ra Eun Ho (Kim Sejeong), an optimistic 18-year-old aspiring to become a webtoon artist. Her dreams are jeopardized when she becomes entangled in the search for Student X, a mysterious troublemaker within the school. Wrongly accused, Eun-ho faces expulsion, endangering her dream of attending art school.

Hyun Tae Woon (Kim Jung Hyun) is another key character, the son of the school's director, who appears carefree but harbors deep emotional scars. Song Dae Hwi (Jang Dong Yoon), on the other hand, is a brilliant student consistently ranked first in his class, yet struggles financially to achieve his dream of attending his desired college.

As we celebrate its 7th anniversary, let's explore why this often overlooked youth drama about coming of age is truly a gem worth watching!

Meaningful plotline

School 2017 goes beyond its elements of romance and humor to deeply explore the challenges faced by students. It also highlights the crucial role of supportive adults in protecting and nurturing students' dreams.

The series delves into the individual stories of these students as they navigate the complexities of stepping into the world at eighteen, facing significant challenges that often seem difficult. It portrays the heartwarming sentiment of entering adulthood, where everything feels daunting, and how this journey impacts both the young protagonists and the adults guiding them.

Even the main character, Ra Eun Ho, passionately pursued her dream of becoming a webtoon artist. Despite not having top grades or financial resources, she remained determined to succeed. The series teaches us that it's important to pursue our dreams passionately, regardless of potential disappointments. Dreams provide us with purpose and motivation to navigate through each day.

Friendships and second chances

When Ra Eun Ho began spending more time with Hyun Tae Woon, her best friend Sa Rang (played by Park Se Wan) felt neglected and left out. Despite Ra Eun Ho's care for Sa Rang, her friend felt excluded and upset. Ultimately, School 2017 underscores the importance of maintaining friendships. A true friend will listen and support you, even when you're stressed about your romantic relationship. It's essential to make an effort to ensure friends feel valued and important in our lives.

The K-drama School 2017 is rich with themes of second chances, which contribute to its sweet and heartfelt essence. Song Dae Hwi (played by Jang Dong Yoon) offers Hong Nam Joo (Seol In Ah) another opportunity despite her earlier lies about her family circumstances.

Similarly, Hyun Tae Woon and Song Dae Hwi find a way to rebuild their friendship, illustrating that even strained relationships can be repaired. Furthermore, Sa Rang's mother receives a second chance to reclaim her job at the school. These instances serve as a reminder that life presents opportunities for redemption and growth, emphasizing that it's alright to make mistakes along the way.

First loves

School 2017 is not only heartwarming but also charmingly cute. Eun Ho and Tae Woon's budding romance as classmates is particularly adorable. What makes this series even sweeter, aside from the main characters, is Tae Woon's evident love for Eun Ho.

Even after confessing his feelings and while Eun Ho sorts out her own emotions, he steadfastly remains by her side. It's touching to witness how openly he expresses his affection. Moreover, the show emphasizes the importance of pursuing one's dreams and showcases Tae Woon's unwavering support for Eun Ho's aspirations making him a total sweetheart!

Amazing teacher

Teacher Sim Kang Myung (played by Han Joo Wan) stands as a strong advocate for his students! Whenever they face accusations, he stands by them, offering support as a trusted friend. When two girls get into a fight, he shows empathy and is determined to understand the underlying issues. Through his actions, Sim Kang Myung teaches us the importance of seeking justice and always maintaining compassion.

High school summer feels

While School 2017 primarily explores high school students navigating a competitive academic environment, it also highlights students whose talents extend beyond academics. The series emphasizes that it's perfectly acceptable to have dreams and aspirations that don't necessarily align with conventional career paths.

The underrated youth series embodies everything that makes a delightful high school romantic series perfect. It features a confident and charismatic male lead, a charming and humorous female lead, and a sweet first-love romance, all unfolding against the backdrop of a scorching summer sun. The genuine innocence of the central couple is truly enjoyable and will leave you feeling giddy with joy, especially witnessing how deep Tae Woon's love is for Eun Ho.

