Box Office: Sitaare Zameen Par collects Rs 10.50 crore on opening day; Aamir Khan starrer picks up from evening shows

Sitaare Zameen Par directed by RS Prasanna and starring Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh and many more has taken an estimated opening in the vicinity of Rs 10.50 crore on its first Friday. The opening of the movie in India compares well with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which opened in the similar range and played well with the same set of audience in the post pandemic world. Now it is to be seen how the Aamir Khan starrer does in the days to follow.

Advertisement

Sitaare Zameen Par, After A Rs 10.50 Crore Day 1, Looks To Grow Well On Saturday

The advance bookings of Sitaare Zameen Par for day 2 suggest a jump of 60-80 percent, meaning that a number of Rs 17-19 crore can be expected. That can further be consolidated with a Rs 21 crore Sunday, giving the film a weekend of Rs 45-50 crore net. The word of mouth of the movie seems on the positive side for audiences preferring class appealing content. It will eventually be this set of audience that will determine the movie's eventual theatrical fate.

A Rs 10.50 crore start for an Aamir Khan film in 2025 is not good by any means. However, the blow of an underwhelming start is softened by generally favourable reception by the target audience. With a mixed or poor reception, this opening would have been a bummer. But now, the film has a chance to do some reasonable business. What really needs to be seen is how the movie holds on Monday and then how much it grows on Tuesday when ticket prices are subsidised. If the weekday hold is strong, the second weekend should be solid despite a new Bollywood film Maa, headlined by Kajol, releasing.

Advertisement

An initiative by Aamir Khan that's worth highlighting is that he has held back the digital rights of the movie, meaning it won't release on any OTT platform even after 2 months. Will this help the movie with a leggier run is now to be seen. There are reports that it is likely to release on a Pay Per View basis, on YouTube, after 2 months but that can't be said for certain at this point in time.

The Day Wise Net India Collections Of Sitaare Zameen Par In India Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 10.50 crore Total Rs 10.50 crore net

Sitaare Zameen Par Eyes A Good 2nd Day Jump

Sitaare Zameen Par's Good Theatrical Performance Is Very Essential For Profitability

Sitaare Zameen Par is a rare film in recent times with a lot of pressure on solid theatrical performance. Most films recover their budget or a substantial part of it from non-theatrical sources. Here, just the music and satellite rights are said to be sold, which usually form just a third of the film's non-theatrical recoveries.

Advertisement

The box office trajectory of Sitaare Zameen Par will be interesting to follow in the days to follow.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates

ALSO READ: Sitaare Zameen Par Review: Aamir Khan's film pierces your soul's quietest corners