Ju Haknyeon controversy: Kirara Asuka speaks out against 'misinformation' over meeting ex-THE BOYZ member

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of prostitution and adult content.

Ex-THE BOYZ member Ju Haknyeon and former Japanese AV actress Kirara Asuka are currently all over the internet due to their secret meet-up getting exposed. They were seen being visibly cuddly and a K-media report even alleged that they engaged in pr*stitution. The information, which the parties involved claimed to be false, spread like wildfire on social media. On June 20, Kirara Asuka finally responded to the allegations.

Kirara Asuka denies involvement in pr*stitution with Ju Haknyeon

Kirara Asuka finally presented her side of the story in the ongoing narrative surrounding her being involved in pr*stitution with Ju Haknyeon. The Japanese p*rnstar-turned-influencer took to her X (formerly Twitter) account to deny the allegations, calling them false rumors. She wrote, "There is a lot of speculation going around, but we have yet to see an article from Shūkan Bunshun [Japanese weekly tabloid]. Please do not spread misinformation."

Shūkan Bunshun was the media outlet that claimed to have obtained photos of Kirara Asuka and the former THE BOYZ member, displaying affectionate behavior. The photos were from their meeting at a private bar in Tokyo's Roppongi district on May 29, along with a few other acquaintances. Addressing that, the accused said that it was another woman present there who actually took the photos and "sold it to Bunshun."

As per Kirara Asuka, the woman did so because she apparently liked Ju Haknyeon when she saw him at the bar. That was the beginning of the entire scandal, ultimately leading to the unilateral removal of Ju Haknyeon from THE BOYZ by their agency, ONE HUNDRED. Regarding engaging in intimate acts with the K-pop artist, she stated, "I have never in my life engaged in a paid sexual act (prostitution) in private. Of course, this is one of those times [when such allegations were made]."

Fans appreciated her being brave enough to speak up and showed their trust in her. They also sympathized with her for being dragged into such an unwanted situation, where her past and private life were being dug up. They asked her to stay strong and face the situation head-on.

