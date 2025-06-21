28 Years Later Ending Explained: What is the Jimmy Savile Connection in Danny Boyle’s Thrilling Sequel

28 Years Later has finally made its way to theaters, and the fans of the franchise are rushing in to witness the magic by Danny Boyle. The movie is a sequel to 28 Days Later, which was released in 2002. The second installment of the franchise, too, was dropped in 2007, with the title 28 Weeks Later, but that is completely ignored in the latest one.

Advertisement

As for the new movie, it is filled with some horrifying moments with zombies and blood flowing everywhere, but it is the climax that has gotten all the disturbing elements combined, with a Jimmy savile connection.

28 Years Later Ending Explained

In the final scene of 28 Years Later, Spike, the 12-year-old boy who decided to roam on the mainland freely, meets with the eerie cult led by Jimmy, portrayed by Jack O’Connell. In a wild twist, the members of the cult dress up as Jimmy Savile, the British presenter, by wearing shells and a blonde wig.

The movie is left on a cliffhanger, as the makers are coming up with a 28 Years Later trilogy. The second part of the franchise will be called Bone Temple. The film is ready and set to release in January 2026.

Meanwhile, following the film’s release, the director, Danny Boyle, opened up about the ending. He explained, “The role of Jack O’Connell’s character and his family, which is a replacement, really, for the family he loses at the beginning of the film, is to reintroduce evil into what has become a compassionate environment.”

Advertisement

The filmmaker further shared, “I asked Alex [Garland, writer] right at the beginning to just tell me what the nature of each of the films is, and he said that the nature of the first film is about family. The second film is about the nature of evil. And you’re about to meet a lot more of them when it’ll be more appropriate to talk about them in the second film.”

The fans will have to watch the second movie, where Jimmy will play the main character. The upcoming movie will also reintroduce Cillian Murphy’s Jim, who portrayed the protagonist in the first film.

ALSO READ: 28 Years Later: All You Need to Know About 28 Days Later Sequel Including Rage Virus, Release Date, Main Cast and More