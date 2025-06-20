Bridgerton Season 4 Wraps Filming: Cast to Release Window and Storyline, All We Know About Luke Thompson-Yerin Ha Starrer

Bridgerton is set to return to the digital screens with season 4. In the new update about the show, the cast members have wrapped filming, and the new season is officially set to enter the post-production process.

Netflix dropped a new video on its social media platform where the cast members loosened up their corsets and left their vanity vans in their regular clothes.

While the fans are curious about the new season, it was already revealed by the makers that the episodes will revolve around the love story of Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie. The lead characters will be portrayed by Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha, respectively.

Everything we know about Bridgerton Season 4

Following the wrap on Bridgerton season 3 in 2024, the showrunner revealed that the fans will have to wait two years before the new story unfolds. Hence, the fourth season of the Netflix series will release next year, that is, 2026. Moreover, the storyline will be based on Julia Quinn’s An Offer from a Gentleman.

As for the plot of the new episodes, it is kept majorly under wraps. However, according to the teaser revealed by Netflix in the previous months, Benedict will be charmed by Sophie during the grand ball. Despite the duo putting on their masks, sparks fly between the characters.

While Thompson has been a regular in the show since season 1, Yerin Ha is the new cast member that the fans are looking forward to. Other team members returning to the show include Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Luke Newton, Nicola Coughlan, and Adjoa Andoh, among many on the list.

The fans can expect the show to be released in either two or three installments. The third season was dropped in two parts, making the audience anticipate the story ahead.

Further details about Bridgerton season 4 will be rolled out soon.

