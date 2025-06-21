Who is Finn Tapp Dating? All We Know About Love Island Fame’s Mystery Girlfriend

Love Island fame Finn Tapp has revealed the identity of his new girlfriend. The reality TV star went Instagram official with Jess Hale, with whom he moved into a new house. While the football star had kept the name of his mystery girl hidden until now, he revealed it after giving a glimpse of his house being under renovation.

Advertisement

The 25-year-old’s love life update comes after the TV personality called it quits with his former partner, Paige Turley, whom he met on the ITV1 reality show in 2020.

From mystery romance to Instagram official

Finn Tapp shared the first glimpse of his girlfriend last summer, when the duo went public with their relationship. However, at the time, the identity of Jess Hale was kept hidden. In the first pictures dropped on his social media, Tapp looks quite smitten by his lady love, as they are set to move into their victorian home.

Sharing multiple photos of them posing together as a couple, Tapp wrote in the caption, "We’re going to be documenting our renovations over on @ourlittlevictorianx."

In the pictures posted on Instagram, the reality TV star poses in a white t-shirt and a baseball cap, while his partner donned a brown tank top and denim shorts. Hale also flaunted the keys to their victorian house.

Advertisement

Is Finn Tapp moving on from Paige Turley?

With the Love Island star making it official with Jess Hale, the fans believe that he has moved on from his longtime love, Paige Turley. The exes met with each other on the 2020 show. While their romance won the audience’s hearts, they went on to continue being in a relationship for three years after the reality show.

The duo had a bad breakup in 2023, and Turnley at the time claimed that they "lost themselves in each other.”

The former pair were yet again seen on MTV and Paramount+'s Celebrity Ex on the Beach. The show premiered in 2024, and the fans speculated that the couple faked their breakup to appear together.

However, Paige clarified that she had broken up with Tapp for real. In the show she stated, "No, I wish I did, to be honest—less traumatic!” referring to the host Jos Pieter’s question.

Advertisement

Turley further added, "Why would somebody pretend to break up? I think people think we're together now; let me assure you, we're not."

Meanwhile, both the exes seem to have put their relationship in the past and moved on with their new partners.

ALSO READ: Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 16: Release Date, Streaming Time, What to Expect and How to Watch