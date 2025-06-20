Outside: Cardi B Drops Solo Music After 15-Month Hiatus, Fans Say It Was ‘Worth the Wait’

Cardi B has put her 15-month hiatus to an end after dropping her new single, Outside. The Grammy-winning single, released on Friday, marked the musician’s comeback in 2025, following her previous song, Enough (Miami), being dropped in 2024. The rapper’s new song has received some wild reactions from her fans on social media.

Meanwhile, to tease her new release, Cardi B took to her Instagram to announce her song. Sharing a photo of the song on her social media, she wrote, “We OUTSIDE this Friday!!”

The musician in the song raps, “(I’m goin’ out) On the pop out (Side) ‘Cause it’s hot out / (I’m goin’ out) You was playin’ gamеs, (Side) Now you on time-out.”

Cardi B’s comeback was influenced by multiple factors

As Cardi B’s comeback has delighted her fans, she was also influenced by multiple factors, including a copyright infringement issue regarding her previous song, Enough (Miami). Other things also include her bad health and hospitalization, and personal challenges, such as bad anxiety.

Previously, while making an appearance on Complex’s 360 by Norman, the musician revealed, “I just feel like I lost myself like with everything like, you know like a lot of like music commenters and everything and a lot of people just be like, you know, ‘She’s afraid to drop an album; she’s afraid to drop music.'”

She further added, “Last year, I barely dropped music. I was just afraid to do everything.”

Fans react to Cardi B’s new track, Outside

In just a few hours after Cardi B dropped her new single, the fans dropped their thoughts about the catchy music and lyrics. One of the users on their X account shared, “Twas worth the wait.”

Another fan revealed, “I SMELL A SMASH HIT!!! OUTSIDE!!!”

The third netizen thought, “Okay. Let’s vibe.”

Meanwhile, the musician is known to have dropped hit songs in the previous years. She also dropped an update about her new album. Cardi B’s last album was released in 2018, and she is working on her sophomore set of tracks.

