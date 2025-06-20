28 Years Later Box Office: Danny Boyle's zombie film surpasses Final Destination Bloodlines and Sinners, grossing USD 5.8 million in previews

Danny Boyle's latest release 28 Years Later is making waves among the cinegoers. The post-apocalyptic horror movie is receiving polarising word-of-mouth from the audience, though, it began its box office journey on an impressive note.

28 Years Later clocks USD 5.8 million from preview shows, targets USD 50 million weekend

Starring Jodi Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack O’Connell, Alfie Williams and Ralph Fiennes, the movie rakes in over USD 5.8 million from preview shows at the domestic box office. Mounted on a production budget of USD 75 million, the third installment of the much-loved 28 Days franchise is targeting a strong debut. Going by the current trends and buzz, the zombie movie is aiming for USD 45 million to USD 50 million in its opening weekend itself.

Though the movie has received a thumbs up from the critics, it has the audience in different thoughts. The mixed-bag reactions might be a major concern for its box office potential.

28 Years Later surpasses Sinners, A Quiet Place 2, and Final Destination Bloodlines

The post-apocalyptic horror movie performed better than recent Hollywood horror releases- Sinners, A Quiet Place and Final Destination Bloodlines. While Sinners had collected around USD 4.7 million in its previews, A Quiet Place 2 raked over USD 4.8 million, the 6th installment of the Final Destination franchise clocked over USD 5.5 million from the previews at the domestic box office.

All eyes are now on the weekend growth of 28 Years Later. It will be interesting to see whether it can perform on the expected lines or not.

28 Years Later film series and sequels

Set three decades after the events of the first film, 28 Years Later marked the reunion of Danny Boyle and acclaimed writer Alex Garland after 23 years since the film series’ first release- 28 Days Later (2002). It was followed by 28 Weeks Later (2007), which was helmed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo.

The latest release is planned as a trilogy. Its second installment is already in the works under the direction of Nia DaCosta. Slated to release in 2026, the sequel is officially titled 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. It stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack O'Connell, and Cillian Murphy in key roles.

