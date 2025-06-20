BTS beats SEVENTEEN and BLACKPINK to become the most popular K-pop group in June 2025, know Top 10 list

BTS has officially extended their long-standing prowess on the popularity rankings! As per the latest data from the Korean Business Research Institute, which analyses K-pop idol group brand big data from May 19 to June 19, 2025, revealing the top teams that the masses have shown an interest in. Accordingly, the top 3 teams in the list include a mix of boy and girl groups, including BTS on top, followed by SEVENTEEN, and BLACKPINK.

K-Pop Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings for June 2025

With their group comeback season dawning upon us, BTS is marching ahead, releasing new solo music. FESTA 2025, which marks the group’s 12th debut anniversary, also saw them teasing and dropping Jin-J-Hope content, as well as group throwbacks. As a result, BTS managed to grab the top spot in this month’s popularity list with a score of 6,968,708.

As a result, they have extended their 3-month streak atop the list, making a remarkable 4.22% increase from May 2025.

SEVENTEEN has climbed back to the second spot, with a 5,993,949 score on the brand reputation index. Their upcoming tour locked a 39.05 % growth from 4,310,647 in May, following the aftereffects of a group concert and variety content release. They exchange spots with BLACKPINK, dropping down to the 3rd place, gaining 4,152,491 index in June. The girl group is prepping for an upcoming World Tour called DEADLINE, starting off in South Korea and going to multiple cities around the globe. So far, YG Entertainment has hinted at a July release for their new music.

The top 5 list includes IVE and BIGBANG with their own 3,629,408 and 2,730,536 brand reputation indexes, respectively. Wrapping off the top 10 list are groups, aespa, i-dle, Oh My Girl, TWICE, and Red Velvet, showing the massive takeover from female teams, as only 3 all-boys names fall in the top ranks.

