Box Office: Bou Butta Bhuta continues with historic run; Babushaan Mohanty starrer nets better than day one on 2nd Friday

The Odia horror-thriller Bou Buttu Bhuta, starring Babushaan Mohanty, has taken the box office by storm. It is performing on a historic level even after its first week in which it collected an impressive Rs 6.95 crore net. As the movie has entered its second week, it is continuing to show remarkable strength, with its second Friday (Day 9) expected to rake in Rs 90 lakh, matching the strong performance of its second Thursday (Day 8), which also collected Rs 90 lakh. These numbers are particularly exciting because they surpass the film’s opening day collection of Rs 40 lakh. This highlights its extraordinary success and growing popularity.

Bou Butta Bhuta's Phenomenal Trending Is Such That The 2nd Friday Collection Is Higher Than The Opening Day

Directed by Jagdish Mishra, Bou Buttu Bhuta has captured the hearts of audiences with its gripping storyline and spine-chilling moments. The film, which hit theaters on June 12, 2025, has been riding a wave of positive word-of-mouth, leading to a phenomenal box office trend. The fact that both the second Thursday and second Friday collections are higher than the opening day speaks volumes of the film's extraordinary word of mouth.

Even a new release in the form of Sitaare Zameen Par hasn't affected it much. This rare achievement of the movie holding so strong shows that audiences are not only flocking to theaters but are also spreading the word, drawing in more viewers as the days pass.

The Day Wise India Net Box Office Collections Of Bou Butta Bhuta Are As Follows:

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 40 lakh 2 Rs 45 lakh 3 Rs 1 crore 4 Rs 1.25 crore 5 Rs 1 crore 6 Rs 90 lakh 7 Rs 90 lakh 8 Rs 90 lakh (expected) Total Rs 7.85 crore net

Odisha Has Always Supported Supernatural Films And Bou Butta Bhuta Is No Exception

Bou Buttu Bhuta's engaging plot, centered around a man and his mother facing mysterious and life-changing events in an Odisha village, has resonated with viewers. Films on supernatural elements have generally worked in Odisha and this one seems to be performing at another level. The stellar cast that also includes Archita Sahu, Aparajita Mohanty, and others, has added to the film's star appeal.

There Are Talks That Bou Butta Bhuta Releases In Other Languages As Well

Even as the film heads into its second Saturday, sharing screens with Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, the movie should do better than what it did on first Saturday. With glowing reviews and plans for dubbing in multiple languages, Bou Buttu Bhuta is poised for an even bigger run.

