7 Lee Na Young movies and TV shows to watch if you’re fan of strong female leads

Lee Na Young movies and TV shows show her remarkable talent for bringing complex, strong female leads to life. From her breakthrough role in Ruler of Your Own World to her daring performance in Lady Daddy, Lee Na Young consistently delivers compelling portrayals that captivate audiences.

Whether she's playing a quirky civil servant in Please Teach Me English or a tormented soul in Maundy Thursday, her roles offer a dynamic range of emotions and depth. For fans of powerful female characters, these Lee Na Young movies and TV shows are essential viewing, revealing her versatility and profound impact on Korean cinema and television.

7 Lee Na Young movies and TV shows that are absolute no-skip

1. Ruler of Your Own World

Cast: Yang Dong Geun, Lee Na Young, Gong Hyo Jin, Lee Dong Gun

IMDB Rating: 8.6/10

Release year: 2002

Genre: Drama, romance

Ruler of Your Own World is a standout K-drama known for breaking conventions with its raw, realistic storytelling. Written by In Jung Ok and directed by Park Sung Soo, it tells the story of Go Bok Su (Yang Dong Geun), a troubled ex-convict, and Jeon Kyung (Lee Na Young), a rebellious indie rock musician from a wealthy family.

As their lives intersect amid challenges and unexpected romance, the series captivates with its nuanced characters and emotional depth, making it a beloved classic in Korean drama history.

2. Please Teach Me English

Cast: Lee Na Young, Jang Hyuk

IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

Release year: 2003

Genre: Comedy

Please Teach Me English is a charming romantic comedy that follows Na Young Ju (Lee Na Young), a quirky civil servant who enrolls in an English class after an embarrassing encounter with a foreigner. In class, she meets Park Mun Su (Jang Hyuk), a shoe shop owner with a carefree attitude.

As Young Ju navigates her crush on Mun Su, a series of humorous misunderstandings and heartwarming moments unfold, ultimately leading to an unexpected romance that captures the joy of love and learning.

3. Maundy Thursday

Cast: Gang Dong Won, Lee Na Young

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

Release year: 2006

Genre: Romance, drama

Maundy Thursday is an exploration of two broken souls finding solace in each other amidst their suffering. Yu Jeong (Lee Na Young), a deeply troubled woman with a history of suicide attempts, forms an unexpected bond with Yun Soo (Gang Dong Won), a death row inmate, through their weekly prison visits.

As they share their darkest secrets and confront their traumas, a fragile yet transformative connection emerges. This emotionally charged film beautifully captures the redemptive power of human connection and hope against all odds.

4. Lady Daddy

Cast: Lee Na Young, Kim Ji Seok

IMDB Rating: 5.9/10

Release year: 2010

Genre: Comedy, family

Lady Daddy is a heartwarming movie that tells the unique story of Ji Hyeon (Lee Na Young), a transgender woman whose life takes an unexpected turn when Yoo Bin, a young boy, appears at her doorstep claiming she is his biological father.

As Ji Hyeon navigates the challenges of reconnecting with her son while maintaining her identity and relationship with her boyfriend, the film explores themes of acceptance, love, and family in a touching and humorous way.

5. Howling

Cast: Lee Na Young, Song Kang Ho

IMDB Rating: 6.1/10

Release year: 2012

Genre: Action, thriller

Howling is a gripping thriller that dives deep into the underbelly of crime and corruption in Seoul. The film follows veteran detective Jo Sang Gil (Song Kang Ho) and rookie Cha Eun Young (Lee Na Young) as they unravel a series of mysterious deaths connected by the savage attacks of a trained wolf-dog.

As they delve deeper, they uncover a web of deceit involving a retired police dog trainer and a corrupt minister. With intense performances and a chilling plot, Howling explores the darker facets of human nature.

6. Beautiful Days

Cast: Jang Dong Yoon, Lee Na Young

IMDB Rating: 6.1/10

Release year: 2018

Genre: Drama

Beautiful Days is a drama-film that captures the emotional turmoil of a North Korean defector, portrayed by Lee Na Young, who abandons her family for the promise of a better life abroad. Fourteen years later, her son Zhen Chen (Jang Dong Yoon) confronts her, uncovering secrets from her hidden past.

As mother and son grapple with their fractured relationship, the film delves into themes of loss, redemption, and the enduring complexity of family bonds, leaving a profound impact on its audience.

7. Romance Is a Bonus Book

Cast: Lee Jong Suk, Lee Na Young

IMDB Rating: 8/10

Release year: 2019

Genre: Romantic, comedy

Romance Is a Bonus Book is a heartwarming tale of second chances and rediscovery. Kang Dani (Lee Na Young), a former ad copywriter now struggling as a divorced single mother, crosses paths with her long-time friend Cha Eun Ho (Lee Jong Suk), a successful author and editor-in-chief.

As they navigate their professional and personal challenges, their relationship deepens beyond friendship. Set against the backdrop of a publishing house, the series explores themes of love, resilience, and finding new beginnings in the most unexpected places.

In conclusion, Lee Na Young's movies and TV shows offer a riveting glimpse into the world of powerful, dynamic female characters. From the indie rock star in Ruler of Your Own World to the courageous trans woman in Lady Daddy, her performances are nothing short of captivating.

Each role demonstrates her exceptional talent and versatility, ensuring that Lee Na Young’s work remains impactful and memorable. By exploring these Lee Na Young movies and TV shows, you'll not only witness her extraordinary range but also be inspired by the strength and depth she brings to every character.

