Coffee Prince with Eun Hye Yoon, Gong Yoo, Lee Sun Kyun clocks 17 years: 5 reasons why the rom-com is still relevant and enjoyable

Coffee Prince is a popular gender-bender romance comedy K-drama which is loved and adored by fans. The drama was released on July 2, 2007, and even after 17 years of its release it still holds a special place in the the viewers' hearts. It stars Gong Yoo, Yoon Eun Hye, Lee Sun Kyun, Chae Jung An, Kim Jae Wook and more. Coffee Prince is not only a fun romantic comedy but also discusses relatable everyday problems everyone goes through. Here are 5 reasons why the K-drama is so special.

5 reasons why Coffee Prince is still relevant and enjoyable even after 17 years

Gender-bender done right

The main female character played by Yoon Eun Hye, named Go Eun Chan, is often mistaken for being a man. This works out well for her since she is desperate for money and gets a job as a waiter in a cafe which is known for having good-looking male waiters. Go Eun Chan is completely comfortable with her gender identity and doesn't think much of the fact that people mistake her for a man. Neither does she have the kind of personality where she prefers the company of men over females.

The main character in the drama is a hard-working person who is ready to do everything that it takes to earn a living. While she dresses up as a man, she still holds her personality traits intact.

Even when Gong Yoo's character Choi Han Gyeol realizes his feelings for Go Eun Chan, he does not give up on his emotions. He first questions his sexuality but is unbothered by it when he considers his love for Go Eun Chan.

Enjoyable romance and comedy which does not feel dated

Even after 17 years since its release, Coffee Prince does not feel dated. The chemistry displayed by the actors still feels contemporary and hence the drama has aged like fine wine. The actors have done an amazing job of making the drama comic and emotional at the same time.

The drama touches on sensitive topics like the LGBTQ+ but it is treated in a way which is still palatable for the modern audience. It does not look down on love of any kind and rather shows acceptance of the character. Though the character does start the whole charade of being gay for his benefit even when he is not, the drama doesn't particularly show this decision of his in a very positive light.

All in all, Coffee Prince is a fun drama to binge.

Amazing performances

Gong Yoo, Yoon Eun Hye, Lee Sun Kyun, Chae Jung An, Kim Jae Wook and more talented actors take on the main roles in the drama. Coffee Prince boasts of an amazing star cast who each pull their weight and help in bringing the drama to life.

High stakes

The stakes are real in the drama. Nowhere does it seem that the plot points are being forced. Cha Han Gyul doesn't want to get married and hence decides to pretend to be gay. His heart lies with someone else and so he doesn't want to get married.

Go Eun Chan on the other hand needs to earn a living for a stable life. She needs a financial backing to fulfil her dreams. So she decides to pretend to be a boy and work at the cafe. She is a hard worker who is both rational and emotional.

Relatability

Coffee Prince is relatable because of many aspects. Familial pressure to get married, unrequited love, sexual identity, financial problems and more; are troubles we all face.

For these everyday problems, the drama showcases a real solution, for most parts. Hard work, not looking down on any kind of work, accepting oneself, moving on when love is not reciprocated and many more lessons can be learnt through Coffee Prince.

More about Coffee Prince

Adapted from a novel by Lee Sun Mi, Coffee Prince is a 2007 drama that revolves around Go Eun Chan, a 24-year-old woman who is often mistaken for a young boy. She is hired to work in a cafe by Choi Han Gyul. Not only that, he also uses her to pretend to be his gay lover so that he can stay away from the arranged marriage meetings set by his grandmother. But Choi Han is unaware that Go Eun Chan is actually a woman. They come close to each other and Choi Han Gyul starts questioning his sexuality.

Coffee Prince was directed by Lee Yoon Jung who is also known for Lies Within, Cheese in the Trap and more. The screenplay was written by The Scholar Who Walks the Night's Jang Hyun Joo and Heart to Heart's Lee Jung Ah.

