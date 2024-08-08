Where is cast of Princess Hours now? Know about Yoon Eun Hye, Ju Ji Hoon, Song Ji Hyo and more after 18 years

Princess Hours, also known as Goong, is adapted from a manhwa written by Park Soo Hee. The drama aired from January 2006 to March 2006. Ju Ji Hoon, Yoon Eun Hye, Song Ji Hyo and Kim Jeong Hoon took on the main roles in the drama. Princess Hours tells the story of an ordinary girl who gets to know that according to her grandfather's will, she must marry the unemotional crown prince who attends her high school.

Where is the cast of Princess Hours?

Yoon Eun Hye

Yoon Eun Hye took on the role of the happy-go-lucky no-nonsense high school girl Chae Gyeong who tries to fit into the royal life. The actress kicked off her career in 1999 as she made her debut as a part of the group Baby V.O.X. She parted ways with the group in 2005. As an actress, she first appeared in the 2002 drama Let's Go. She shot to fame with her role in the 2006 romance comedy Princess Hours in which she took on the main role.

Following the success of Princess Hours, she appeared in the hit 2007 drama Coffee Prince alongside Gong Yoo. The drama became an instant success and is still counted as one of the classics. Yoon Eun Hye played the brave and hard-working Go Eun Chan who cross-dresses as a man to earn money.

Yoon Eun Hye also acted in several hits like Missing You and My Fair Lady. She was last seen in the 2018 drama Fluttering Warning. Over the years, she has made guest appearances on television shows and she also actively posts on her Instagram.

Advertisement

Ju Ji Hoon

Ju Ji Hoon played the role of the cold and unemotional prince in Princess Hours. He initially started off as a model and made his debut as an actor in 2006. The same year he landed the main role in the drama Princess Hours which skyrocketed his popularity. Following Princess Hours, he first appeared on the big screen in 2008 with the hit film Antique Bakery.

The actor has been a part of many hit projects like Along with the Gods series, The Spy Gone North, Project Silence, the Kingdom series and more. He recently appeared in the science fiction drama Blood Free.

He will also be leading the dramas Love on a Single Log Bridge and The Trauma Code: Heros on a Call. He will also appear in Along with the Gods 3 and 4.

Song Ji Hyo

Song Ji Hyo plays Min Hyo Rin in the Princess Hours. The actress made her debut in 2003 with the film Whispering Corridors 3: Wishing Stars. Princess Hours was her first K-drama. In 2008, Song Ji Hyo shot to fame with her role in the historical erotic film A Frozen Flower. The film was well received by the audience and was also appreciated by the critics.

Advertisement

She has worked in dramas like The Witch's Diner, My Wife is Having an Affair this Week, Emergency Couple, Jumong and more. The actress has also worked in films like New World and Unstoppable. She will be appearing in the main role in the film Meeting House which is scheduled to release in 2024.

Song Ji Hyoi gained international fame as she became a regular cast member in the popular variety show Running Man.

Kim Jeong Hoon

Kim Jeong Hoon played the role of the reliable guy Yul in Princess Hours. The actor started off his acting career in 1991 with the drama The Three Day Promise in which he played a young boy. He first appeared on the big screen in 2004 with the film DMZ, Demilitarized Zone. His shot to fame was in 2005 with the drama Promise.

He has worked in dramas like Late Night Restaurant and Love on Tiptoe.

The actor has been on a hiatus since 2015. But in 2024, he made a guest appearance in the Japanese drama Shinjuku Yasen Byoin. Reportedly, he would be leading the upcoming drama Unusual Men and Women.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kim Yoo Jung, Kim Young Dae, Kim Do Hoon and more confirmed to lead upcoming romance thriller Dear X