Is ADOR launching 'NewTrousers' after NewJeans? NJZ fans mock 2025 boy group audition amid team's attempt to escape

While embroiled in a public and legal battle with its flagship act, NewJeans, ADOR has stirred fresh buzz online. The agency recently announced its first-ever boy group audition. It’s an unexpected move that has both intrigued and baffled K-pop fans.

On June 12, the label officially launched the 2025 ADOR Boys Global Audition, a talent search for aspiring male trainees. The open call invites applicants from all nationalities and backgrounds. It offers audition categories that go beyond the usual singing and dancing to include rap, acting, songwriting, photography, v-logging, and more.

Advertisement

Online reaction

However, the announcement is already facing backlash and ridicule online. The timing of the announcement has raised eyebrows. ADOR is still locked in a bitter court battle with NewJeans over contract disputes. Many fans are questioning why the company is launching a new group while its only active artists are trying to leave.

Some netizens speculated that ADOR is attempting to build a “male version of NewJeans.” Others jokingly coined potential group names, such as NewTrousers, a sarcastic nod to NewJeans. On social media, users flooded platforms with memes and snarky comments. They question who would even consider joining the new group given the ongoing controversy.

Audition details

According to the official announcement, the first round of auditions will be held online from June 12 at 6 PM KST to July 2 at 5 PM KST. Successful applicants will proceed to the second round. It includes in-person auditions in nine cities across South Korea and 18 cities internationally. Male applicants born in 2006 or later are eligible to apply.

Advertisement

The ongoing legal storm

ADOR's decision to launch a new trainee program comes during a stormy chapter in the company's history. It's only signed group, NewJeans (NJZ), is in the midst of a high-profile legal conflict with the agency. All five members have filed to terminate their exclusive contracts. However, ADOR is pushing back in court by attempting to prove that the agreements remain legally binding and valid.

The legal fight has got the attention of the K-pop industry, especially as it unfolds alongside HYBE’s parallel legal conflict with ex-ADOR’s CEO Min Hee Jin. She is under fire for allegedly manipulating internal communications. Amid all this, the timing of ADOR’s male audition project has led to both skepticism and amusement in the K-pop community.

Whether ADOR’s boy group vision becomes reality or another public relations headache remains to be seen. For now, the agency appears determined to move forward, despite controversies.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did ex-ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin secretly script NewJeans’ parents’ protest email? HYBE declares in court, ‘No longer..’