aespa sweeps top spot on September girl group brand reputation rankings; IVE, LE SSERAFIM closely follow

aespa is leading the September girl group brand reputation rankings. IVE, LE SSERAFIM, (G)I-DLE, and more groups have bagged spots in the top 30.

By Moupriya Banerjee
Updated on Sep 15, 2024
aespa, IVE: images from SM Ent, Starship Ent
aespa, IVE: images from SM Ent, Starship Ent

aespa continues to maintain its No. 1 position on girl group brand reputation rankings for this month. Among the top 5 are IVE, LE SSERFAIM, (G)I-DLE, and Red Velvet. Meanwhile, the top 30 list revealed BLACKPINK, TWICE, Girls’ Generation, OH MY GIRL, NMIXX, and more popular groups bagging pivotal spots. 

On September 15, the Korean Business Research Institute unveiled the girl group brand reputation rankings for this month. It was determined by analyzing many aspects such as media coverage, consumer participation, community indexes, and interaction of various girl groups. The rankings used big data collected from August 15 to September 15. 

According to it, aespa (Karina, Winter, Giselle, Ningning) held onto their No.1 spot with a 5,062,660 brand reputation index for September. Some of the high-ranking phrases that contributed to their keyword analysis included Supernova, MY, and metal taste, while the best-ranking related terms were - appear, perform, and record. In addition, aespa’s positivity-negativity analysis also unveiled a 93.04 percent positive reaction. 

IVE (Yujin, Gaeul, Rei, Jang Wonyoung, Liz, and Leeseo) also maintained their stronghold at No. 2 with a brand reputation index of 3,608,799. This is also a 14.94 percent increase in their score since last month. 

LE SSERAFIM (Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae) jumped to third place with a  3,567,430 brand reputation index for this month, marking a 33.37 percent rise in their score since August. 

(G)I-DLE (Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi, and Shuhua) climbed to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 2,779,077, enjoying a 56.04 percent increase in their score since August. 

Red Velvet (Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy, and Yeri) entered the top 5 on this month’s rankings. The group has managed to bag the 5th spot with a 2,752,242  brand reputation index for September. 

Know the top 30 here: 

  1. aespa
  2. IVE
  3. LE SSERAFIM
  4. (G)I-DLE
  5. Red Velvet
  6. OH MY GIRL
  7. TWICE
  8. BLACKPINK
  9. Girls’ Generation
  10. Apink
  11. NMIXX
  12. fromis_9
  13. FIFTY FIFTY
  14. tripleS
  15. ILLIT
  16. cignature
  17. BABYMONSTER
  18. EXID
  19. Girl’s Day
  20. KISS OF LIFE
  21. LOONA
  22. MAMAMOO
  23. STAYC
  24. ITZY
  25. Kep1er
  26. UNIS
  27. KATSEYE
  28. WJSN
  29. DIA
  30. LABOUM




 

Credits: Star Daily News
Latest Articles