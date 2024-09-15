aespa sweeps top spot on September girl group brand reputation rankings; IVE, LE SSERAFIM closely follow

aespa continues to maintain its No. 1 position on girl group brand reputation rankings for this month. Among the top 5 are IVE, LE SSERFAIM, (G)I-DLE, and Red Velvet. Meanwhile, the top 30 list revealed BLACKPINK, TWICE, Girls’ Generation, OH MY GIRL, NMIXX, and more popular groups bagging pivotal spots.

On September 15, the Korean Business Research Institute unveiled the girl group brand reputation rankings for this month. It was determined by analyzing many aspects such as media coverage, consumer participation, community indexes, and interaction of various girl groups. The rankings used big data collected from August 15 to September 15.

According to it, aespa (Karina, Winter, Giselle, Ningning) held onto their No.1 spot with a 5,062,660 brand reputation index for September. Some of the high-ranking phrases that contributed to their keyword analysis included Supernova, MY, and metal taste, while the best-ranking related terms were - appear, perform, and record. In addition, aespa’s positivity-negativity analysis also unveiled a 93.04 percent positive reaction.

IVE (Yujin, Gaeul, Rei, Jang Wonyoung, Liz, and Leeseo) also maintained their stronghold at No. 2 with a brand reputation index of 3,608,799. This is also a 14.94 percent increase in their score since last month.

LE SSERAFIM (Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae) jumped to third place with a 3,567,430 brand reputation index for this month, marking a 33.37 percent rise in their score since August.

(G)I-DLE (Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi, and Shuhua) climbed to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 2,779,077, enjoying a 56.04 percent increase in their score since August.

Advertisement

Red Velvet (Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy, and Yeri) entered the top 5 on this month’s rankings. The group has managed to bag the 5th spot with a 2,752,242 brand reputation index for September.

Know the top 30 here:

aespa IVE LE SSERAFIM (G)I-DLE Red Velvet OH MY GIRL TWICE BLACKPINK Girls’ Generation Apink NMIXX fromis_9 FIFTY FIFTY tripleS ILLIT cignature BABYMONSTER EXID Girl’s Day KISS OF LIFE LOONA MAMAMOO STAYC ITZY Kep1er UNIS KATSEYE WJSN DIA LABOUM







