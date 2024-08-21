aespa's Universe character naevis to debut as FIRST virtual artist from SM Entertainment in September

SM Entertainment is set to make history this September with the debut of their first virtual artist, naevis. Born from the captivating aespa Universe, naevis is preparing to transition from the digital realm of Kwangya into the real world, marking a groundbreaking moment in entertainment.

naevis first captured fans' imaginations as an integral part of aespa’s universe, Kwangya. She played a crucial role in bridging the gap between the digital and physical worlds through the P.O.S (Power of Source) system. Now, she’s stepping into the limelight as SM Entertainment’s inaugural virtual artist, promising to revolutionize how we experience virtual talent.

Naevis, who first appeared as a crucial character in aespa Universe, has been integral in bridging the gap between the real world and the digital world through her creation of the P.O.S (Power of Source). This connection has allowed the aes of aespa to interact with their digital counterparts in unique ways. Now, the character is stepping into the spotlight as a virtual artist, bringing with her a wave of excitement and innovation.

On August 21, SM Entertainment released a captivating teaser video on their official YouTube channel and social media platforms, announcing naevis’ journey from the digital realm to reality. This teaser promises a tantalizing transition, setting the stage for her grand debut. But the excitement doesn’t stop there, on August 23, fans can look forward to a special video titled The Birth of naevis, which will delve deeper into her new chapter in the real world, further fueling the buzz.

Advertisement

Take a look at the teaser here;

naevis’ debut as a virtual artist will be marked by the use of cutting-edge technology, blending AI-driven voice creation and content generation to craft a multi-platform experience. Her debut will include a wide array of activities, from music and webtoons to games and brand collaborations, as well as a line of merchandise. This innovative approach promises to captivate audiences and set new standards in virtual entertainment.

For those who followed aespa’s journey, naevis will be a familiar face. She was introduced as an AI system in the MY, KARINA teaser video and featured prominently in the group's promotional images for Black Mamba. Her role was pivotal in Episode 3 of the SM Culture Universe, where she aided aespa in their battle against the Black Mamba in Kwangya, making a significant sacrifice in the process.

naevis also made her musical debut as a featured artist in Welcome To MY World, released on May 2, 2023. This marked the beginning of her musical journey, and her upcoming activities will only expand her presence and impact.

Advertisement

Watch the music video for aespa’s Welcome To MY World feat naevis here:

Now, as she prepares to make her official debut in September, naevis is set to redefine the boundaries of virtual artistry and entertainment. With her innovative blend of AI-driven voice and content, she’s ready to offer a unique and immersive experience that’s bound to capture the imagination of fans around the world.

ALSO READ: aespa scripts history as FIRST ever foreign female artist to command Tokyo Dome for 2 years consecutively