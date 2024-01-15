Squid Game, Business Proposal and more: 10 best English dubbed Korean dramas on Netflix you must watch

Korean series are universally loved for their compelling plots, intriguing characters, stunning visuals, and memorable soundtracks. With their ever-growing popularity, K-dramas have become a global phenomenon, attracting viewers from diverse regions who appreciate the beauty and entertainment they offer through English subtitles. However, for some, following a K-drama through subtitles can be challenging, especially with rapid Korean dialogue. To cater to a wider audience and enhance accessibility, many English dubbed Korean dramas are available on platforms like Netflix, providing viewers with a more effortless and enjoyable watching experience.

10 Best English Dubbed Korean Dramas Are:

1. Vincenzo

One of the best Korean series that you can find dubbed in English or with English subtitles on Netflix, Vincenzo follows the story of Vincenzo Cassano (Song Joong Ki), an Italian mafia consigliere, who returns to Korea after his boss's death with a plan to retrieve hidden gold and leave. However, his plan takes an unexpected turn as he becomes entangled in a battle against Babel, a corrupt conglomerate.

Vincenzo ends up assisting a diverse group of individuals living in Geumga Plaza, teaming up with Korean lawyer Hong Cha Young (Jeon Yeo Been). The series unfolds in a world devoid of justice, where the law falls short. Filled with action, suspense, drama, and comedy, Vincenzo features a sizable cast and pits villains against villains.

2. Strong Girl Nam Soon

Strong Girl Nam Soon is also available with English dub on Netflix. The fantasy series revolves around Gang Nam Soon (Lee Yoo Mi), who disappeared in Mongolia as a child. As an adult, she travels to South Korea to search for her parents and discovers her mother, Hwang Geum Joo (Kim Jung Eun), a billionaire businesswoman, and her grandmother, Gil Joong Gan (Kim Hae Sook), in the Gangnam district.

The narrative takes a turn as Nam Soon, her mother, and grandmother become embroiled in a drug case investigated by Detective Gang Hee Sik (Ong Seong Wu) at a company named Doogo, run by Ryu Shi Oh (Byeon Woo Seok).

3. Little Women

Another English dubbed Korean drama on Netflix is Little Women. The Korean series revolves around three poor sisters – In Joo (Kim Go Eun), In Hye (Park Ji Hu), and In Kyung (Nam Ji Hyun) – as they strive for money, independence, and love. The plot unfolds when one of the sisters' supposedly deceased friends leaves her a substantial inheritance of 70 billion won. However, the wealthiest family in Korea, who is determined to prevent them from claiming the fortune, becomes the primary obstacle for the sisters.

4. Squid Game

One of the biggest global hit South Korean drama, Squid Game, follows Seong Gi Hun (Lee Jung Jae), a divorced father and indebted gambler, who is invited to play a series of children's games for a chance at a large cash prize. Accepting the offer, he is taken to an unknown location, finding himself among 455 other players, all facing severe financial troubles. The players soon realize that losing a game leads to death, with each death contributing 100 million won to the potential 45.6 billion won grand prize.

Gi Hun forms alliances with other players, including his childhood friend Cho Sang Woo (Park Hae Soo) and North Korean defector Kang Sae Byeok (Jung Ho Yeon), in an attempt to survive the deadly games. This global hit K-drama’s english dub can be found on Netflix.

5. Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Another English dubbed K-drama worth watching is Extraordinary Attorney Woo. The story follows Woo Young Woo (Park Eun Bin), an autistic lawyer raised by her single father. Despite graduating at the top of her law school class at Seoul National University, law firms reject her due to her autism.

However, through a connection of her father's, she secures her first job at Hanbada, a prominent Seoul law firm. Attorney Woo's exceptional intelligence and photographic memory make her an outstanding lawyer, allowing her to recall laws and information with precision. This K-drama is heartwarming and healing to watch

6. My Name

Another adrenaline-pumping action Korean drama dubbed in English on Netflix that you can add to your watchlist is My Name. Yoon Ji Woo (Han So Hee) is on a quest for revenge after her father's sudden death. Joining the drug crime gang Dongcheon, led by Choi Mu Jin (Park Hee Soon), Ji Woo works undercover with the help of Mu Jin to uncover the truth behind her father's demise. She then joins the police force as a mole for Dongcheon, using the fake name Oh Hye Jin. Assigned to the drug investigation unit at the Inchang Metropolitan Police Station, her partner is Detective Jeon Pil Do (Ahn Bo Hyun).

7. Our Beloved Summer

This healing romantic comedy series, Our Beloved Summer, is also among the best English-dubbed Korean dramas on Netflix. It's a coming-of-age romantic comedy centered around Choi Ung (Choi Woo Shik) and Kook Yeon Soo (Kim Da Mi), former lovers who parted ways with a promise to never meet again. However, their past catches up with them when a documentary they filmed ten years ago in high school goes viral, and they are compelled to face the cameras together again by their producer friend. The series explores their complex emotions and personal growth, offering a portrayal of love that focuses on emotions, memories, and dreams rather than practical issues like family conflicts.

8. Hospital Playlist

Hospital Playlist is one of the best slice-of-life Korean dramas dubbed in English on Netflix. The series delves into the lives of five doctors in their forties: Lee Ik Jun (Jo Jung Suk), Ahn Jeong Won (Yoo Yeon Seok), Kim Jun Wan (Jung Kyung Ho), Yang Seok Hyeong (Kim Dae Myung), and Chae Song Hwa (Jeon Mi Do). These friends, who initially bonded during medical school, navigate the challenges and joys of their professional and personal lives while working at the Yulje Medical Centre.

9. Gyeongseong Creature

The recent hit period apocalyptic horror series Gyeongseong Creature is also available in English dub on Netflix. Set in the spring of 1945 in Gyeongseong during the Japanese occupation of Korea, the story follows Jang Tae Sang (Park Seo Joon), the master of the city's most lucrative pawnshop, and Yoon Chae Ok (Han So Hee), a tracker searching for her missing mother. Together, they confront a strange creature born from biological experiments conducted in secret within Ongseong Hospital.

10. Business Proposal

Business Proposal is romantic comedy series which stars Shin Ha Ri played by Kim Sejeong as a food researcher who steps in as a blind date for her heiress friend Young Seo (Seol In Ah). The date is with Kang Tae Moo (Ahn Hyo Seop), the CEO of GO Foods. Tae Moo's interest is sparked by Ha Ri's attempts to ward him off, leading to a contractual relationship to fend off family pressures. The twist is that Tae Moo is Ha Ri's boss, and as they navigate misadventures, the two fall hopelessly in love with each other. This is also a must watch Korean drama dubbed in English.

Korean dramas are always enjoyable to watch, and the experience becomes even more fun when they are available in a language that makes them easier to understand. The popularity of Korean dramas dubbed in English is steadily rising, with an increasing number of English Dubbed Korean Dramas being released. This makes them easy and enjoyable to watch for a broader audience.

