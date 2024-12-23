Ahn Jae Hong in talks to take over Koo Kyo Hwan's role in Signal 2, marking reunion with Time to Hunt co-star Lee Je Hoon

Ahn Jae Hong is reportedly gearing up to make his appearance in Signal's upcoming season. As per the latest update, he will be taking over Koo Kyo Hwan's role in the series. Previously it was reported that Escape co-star will play a pivotal role in Signal 2 and his agency also confirmed that he was reviewing the casting offer. However, the latest reports suggest he may have rejected it and Ahn Jae Hong took over.

On December 23, a Korean media outlet reported that Ahn Jae Hong is joining the cast lineup for Signal 2. He will be seen in a new character that didn't appear in the first season. Previously, Koo Kyo Hwan was in talks to play the same role.

Although many details about his character haven't been disclosed, fans are eagerly looking forward to his reunion with Lee Je Hoon, who will reprise his lead role in the upcoming season. The two stars previously worked together on Time to Hunt. It is a crime-action film which was released in 2020. They played the role of three best friends along with Choi Woo Shik.

Will they be able to showcase their synergy once again in Signal 2?

Meanwhile, there's much excitement about Signal 2 as the fab-favorite drama is returning with a new season almost after 9 years. Lee Je Hoon, Kim Hye Soo, and other season 1 cast will reprise their roles with more actors joining to play new characters. Jo Jin Woong, who played one of the main roles in the original season, is also in talks to reunite with the cast. In an interview, he expressed his desire to reprise his role before he gets older.

The screenplay has been penned by Kim Eun Hee, who also wrote Signal and the upcoming season is being helmed by director Ahn Tae Jin, known for The Night Owl. Previously, it was reported that the filming would begin at the end of 2024.

Meanwhile, Ahn Jae Hong's appearance is much-anticipated. In works like Mask Girl, Chicken Nugget, Fight for My Way, LTNS, Reply 1988, Be Melodramatic, and more, he has shown his dynamic screen presence.

