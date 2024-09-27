Pachinko 2 Ep 6 Recap and Review: Stakes rise as Kim Min Ha's motherly instincts take over, Lee Min Ho's life shakes up

Pachinko Season 2 starring Kim Min Ha, Lee Min Ho, Jin Ha, Youn Yuh Jung, and others, continues the sweeping multi-generational saga of Sun Ja and her family. The new season further explores their experiences in 1945 Japan during World War II and its aftermath. It also follows Baek Solomon’s quest for success and his struggle to navigate his identity and place in the world.

Pachinko Season 2 Recap and Review

Pachinko Season 2 Episode 6 Recap

Pachinko Season 2 Episode 6 opens with showing the feelings of the Koreans in Japan. As the war ends, the Koreans in Japan are determined to find their own identities. Later in the episode, Sun Ja also mentions that for her heaven is back in her hometown in Korea.

While the episode created the mystery of whether or not Noa passed, the latest episode clearly answers that. Noa definitely passes with flying colors and gets into Waseda University. But their moments of joy are cut short when Noa realizes that they need more money for additional fees on top of education fees and boarding.

Sun Ja asks him not to worry about money and focus on his future. Late that night Sun Ja's mother finds her burning the midnight oil and preparing additional candies to sell to earn more money. When asked about her restaurant, Sun Ja replies that her own dreams will have to take a break for a while.

The next morning as Sun Ja prepares to leave for work, Noa stops her and informs her that he won't be going to university because he has responsibilities and he doesn't want his mother to overwork. Sun Ja tries to convince him but he refuses to listen.

Ko Han Su tells Sun Ja to send the boy to University by hook or by crook or he himself will do it. Sun Ja and Noa share a warm conversation in which she tries to convince him to go to university.

Kon Han Su's position in the market is in jeopardy as a new person joins the market and rumors start flying. His father-in-law also confronts him, saying that he has known about his other family all this while.

In 1990s Tokyo, things don't look too good for Solomon as a person informs him that Naomi might be cheating. He confronts her and she informs him that she is doing it for family but she is not afraid to explore their own relationship. But the conversation ends bitterly as they end up arguing about work.

Positives

The second half of Pachinko Season 2 Episode 6 is more of a buildup for the upcoming episodes. Anticipation runs high for the upcoming last two episodes.

Kim Min Ha, Lee Min Ho, Jin Ha, Youn Yuh Jung and more are seasoned actors who once again prove their abilities. But what is pleasantly surprising are the actors who play young Noa and Mozasu. Though the actors are very young, they brilliantly display the complex emotions of their characters. Additionally, the story too explores the origin story of these two brothers with great nuance.

The costumes, sets, props and everything about the drama feel high production. This makes the drama engaging and transports the viewers to a different world.

Negatives

With Pachinko Season 2 there is not much to complain about. The story is well-paced and entertaining. But fans of thrills and cliffhangers might miss those elements. The series includes English, Japanese and Korean, some people may have a hard time following the dialogues.

Episode 6 can get a little confusing at times as new characters are introduced and their identities and purpose in the story are not fully revealed.

Final Review

Pachinko Season 2 is a must-watch and could be seen as a classic in the making. With captivating performances, compelling storytelling, and stunning sets, the series excels in every aspect.

At its heart, the show shines through its emotional depth, weaving in political and cultural themes naturally. Its true strength lies in subtlety—quiet moments, small gestures, detailed world-building, and unspoken emotions speak volumes beyond words.

Episode 6 focuses on the interpersonal bonds of the characters. Especially, it explores Sun Ja and Noa's dynamic. Knowing the ending to Noa's story, these moments of warmth and understanding bear a heavy meaning for the characters.

It also discusses the vulnerable moments of all the characters and their desires and wishes are exposed. It gives a deeper look into human desires and reality.

The latest episode doesn't have much thrill and is more subtle. But it does not get boring. The episode skillfully builds anticipation for what's to come.

