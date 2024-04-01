12 Anime Characters With Curly Hair ft. Gintoki, Muzan Kibutsuji, Usopp & More

Anime Characters With Curly Hair: Explore the charm of anime characters with curly hair. From the impulsive Shinji Matou in Fate/Stay Night to the laid-back Gintoki of Gintama, each brings unique character traits, and a sense of charm. Here is a curated list of anime characters who have curly hair.

1. Ryota Miyagi (Slam Dunk)

Ryota is a skilled point guard with curly hair in the basketball anime Slam Dunk. He's known for his tenacity on the court and his fashionable sense of style, embodying the spirit of the 90s era.

2. Gintoki (Gintama)

Gintoki is the laid-back yet formidable protagonist of Gintama. With his unruly curly hair and wooden sword, he navigates a world of samurai, aliens, and odd jobs with a blend of humor and skill.

3. Shinji Matou (Fate/Stay Night)

In Fate/Stay Night, Shinji is a Master of Rider with impulsive tendencies and a belief in his abilities. His curly blue hair reflects his confident yet sometimes brash personality within the world of magic and summoning.

4. Frankenstein (Noblesse)

Frankenstein is the devoted servant of Raizel in Noblesse. With his blonde curly hair and stoic demeanor, he balances loyalty to his master with a sense of responsibility and intelligence.

5. Usopp (One Piece)

Usopp, a member of the Straw Hat Pirates in One Piece, sports curly hair and is known for his sharpshooting skills and sentimental nature. Despite his insecurities, he proves himself as a reliable and courageous crewmate.

6. Giorno Giovanna (Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure)

Giorno, the protagonist of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, boasts blonde curly hair and a charismatic presence. With his confidence and cunning, he rises through the ranks of the mafia to achieve his ambitions.

7. Richard Ranasinghe de Vulpian (The Case Files of Jeweler Richard)

Richard, from The Case Files of Jeweler Richard, is a tall, confident jeweler with golden curly hair. He possesses a keen eye for gems and a gentle, cultured demeanor.

8. Afro Samurai (Afro Samurai)

The titular character of Afro Samurai is a stoic and skilled swordsman with a distinctive afro hairstyle. Seeking vengeance for his father's murder, he navigates a gritty world of violence and honor.

9. Saitou Shimaru (Gintama)

Saitou is the shy Commander of the Shinsengumi in Gintama, sporting orange hair with an afro style. Despite his reluctance to interact, he proves to be loyal and mysterious, adding depth to the comedic chaos.

10. Muzan Kibutsuji (Demon Slayer)

Muzan, the main antagonist of Demon Slayer, commands other demons with his tall, muscular frame and black curly hair. His ruthlessness and cold-hearted nature instill fear in both humans and demons alike.

11. Kyoraku Shunsui (Bleach)

Kyoraku, the first-division captain in Bleach, stands out with his long ponytail and curly bangs. Despite his laid-back demeanor and love for sake, he commands respect as a capable and strategic leader.

12. Takurou Sakakiba (Persona: Trinity Soul)

Takurou, from Persona: Trinity Soul, has dark brown curly hair and an easy-going personality. As a loyal friend and caring individual, he navigates the mysteries of Ayanagi City with a sense of chill and reliability.

