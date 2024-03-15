Dragon Ball Super Super Hero Arc Ending: Chapter 103 Beings Ending to 'Goku Vs. Gohan' Battle; READ

The recent passing of Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama has certainly marked the end of an era. With this, the Dragon Ball Super manga is also gearing up for a significant change as it prepares to conclude its current Super Hero arc with Chapter 103, titled 'Inheriting the Future.' As a new fiery battle lines up, here is all you need to know about the newest outing of DBS.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Arc Ending

The official website of Dragon Ball recently treated fans to a limited-time storyboard preview, teasing the opening scenes of Chapter 103. Scheduled for publication in the super-sized May edition of V Jump on March 21, 2024, in Japan, the chapter will also be simultaneously released on VIZ.

Chapter 102 left readers hanging with a gripping cliffhanger, extending the story beyond the events of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie and the intense battle with Cell Max. In this installment, a remnant of the Red Ribbon Army named Carmine devises a new scheme, prompting Gohan to unleash his formidable Beast form once more. Sensing the immense surge of energy, Goku swiftly teleports to the scene, eager to engage in a father-son sparring match and test his son's newfound power.

Storyboard Spoilers

The storyboard preview offers a glimpse into the highly anticipated showdown between Goku and Gohan. V Jump tantalizingly hints that Chapter 103 will serve as the 'dramatic climax' of the Super Hero arc, leaving fans on the edge of their seats in anticipation.

Dragon Ball Super, created by Akira Toriyama and illustrated by Toyotarou, is a beloved Japanese manga series set during the time frame of Toriyama’s original Dragon Ball manga. It follows the adventures of Son Goku and his companions during the ten-year time skip after the defeat of Majin Boo.

