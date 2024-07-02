Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Trailer Unveils Release Date; All We Know So Far

At Anime Expo 2024, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 will have its own panel and further details will also be released. The official YouTube channel for the series has also scheduled a new trailer, which is all set to be released on July 7, 2024, at 10:00 AM (JST).

Along with the trailer, we expect details like the opening and ending theme, along with a release date. As per the norm of PV’s, we also expect a new poster to be released as well.

An official release date is yet to be confirmed but the new trailer for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 is all set to release on July 7, 2024. Here’s everything else you need to know about the anime.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 - What to Expect?

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (Burichi: Sennen Kessen-hen) is a direct sequel to Bleach, the series by Tite Kubo. The series which is based on the final arc from the manga is divided into 4 parts with the 3 part set to release sometime in 2024.

With the Summer 2024 anime season being underway right now, we expect Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 to be released in schedule with either the Fall or Winter seasons. Thankfully, more details regarding the same will be available after the trailer release.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - Everything so far

The finale of Part 2 saw a series of 1v1s which had everyone on the edge of their seats. The Squad 0 members (Nimaiya, Kirinji, and Hikifune) came in clutch, as they sacrificed themselves to empower Senjumaru who uses her Bankai to trap the Quincies in a void dimension. She then kills the Schutzstaffel, Haschwalth, and Uryū.

Towards the end, Ichibei uses the special ability of his Zanpakutō to turn Yhwach into a Black Ant crushes him under his foot, and tosses him off the Soul Palace.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 will be one of the most eventful parts of the series. Stay tuned for more details!

