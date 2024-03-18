Classroom Of The Elite Season 3 Episode 12: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More

Episode 11 of Classroom Of The Elite Season 3 delivered a thrilling conclusion to the battle of wits between Kiyotaka and Sakayanagi, setting the stage for the series' forthcoming resolution and potential for a fourth season. A bittersweet ending as the two geniuses finally shook hands, but Class 1-C has already lost to Class 1-A. Find out more about Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 12’s release date, the expected plot, where to watch it, and more here.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 12: release date and where to watch

The release date of Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 12 is scheduled for Wednesday, March 20th in Japan at approximately 10:30 pm JST. For most viewers worldwide, it will premiere around 2 pm GMT / 7 am PT.

Fans can catch Classroom of the Elite Season 3 on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS NTV, Sun TV, TV Aichi, and KBS Kyoto in Japan. For international viewers, Crunchyroll is the go-to platform for streaming outside of Asian territories. Episodes of Classroom of the Elite will be available in Japanese with English subtitles. Dubbing may become available later based on the anime's popularity.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 12: expected plot

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 12 is poised to delve deeper into the fallout from the Event Selection Exam, paving the way for new challenges and revelations as the series approaches its conclusion. The aftermath of the intense confrontation between Kiyotaka and Sakayanagi is likely to unfold as well, following Class 1-C's defeat in the Event Selection Exam.

Kiyotaka's decision to forfeit the chess match, despite his strategic advantage, raises questions about his motives and the depth of his understanding of the power dynamics at play. Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 12 may explore Kiyotaka's internal conflict and his continued efforts to navigate the complexities of the school's social hierarchy. Additionally, Tsukishiro's interference in the exam could spark a rebellion among the students now that it's out, especially those from Class 1-C, potentially fueling suspicions about the true nature of the school's administration.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 11 recap

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 11 is titled There Is Only One Law in Love: It Is to Make Your Loved One Happy, a line from the French writer Stendhal's journal. In this episode, the intense battle between Kiyotaka and Sakayanagi comes to a head as the Event Selection Exam reaches its climax. As the final ordeal for the first-year students of ANHS, this test signifies a turning point in their academic journey.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 11 centers on the strategic confrontation between Kiyotaka and Sakayanagi. The episode begins with the basketball event, where Kiyotaka strategically decides to have Sudo step down to allow other skilled players from Class 1-C to shine. Due to this, Class 1-C manages to keep up with Class 1-A. Through strategic substitutions and a focus on teamwork, Class 1-C secures victories in basketball, typing, and archery, surprising even Sakayanagi herself.

During the mental arithmetic test, Kiyotaka uncovers Sakayanagi's manipulation of Katsuragi, threatening expulsion if he betrays her. With the scores tied after six rounds, the fate of both classes hangs on the outcome of the final event: a chess match between Suzune and Hashimoto.

Despite Suzune and Hashimoto's valiant efforts, Sakayanagi intervenes to tip the scales in her favor. However, Kiyotaka's astute observations lead him to forfeit the match, resulting in Class 1-C's defeat. The revelation of Tsukishiro's interference further complicates matters.

In a flashback, Sakayanagi's past and her promise to her father are unveiled, shedding light on her motivations and the underlying tensions between the students of the White Room program and those from traditional backgrounds.

As Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 11 concludes, Sakayanagi's admiration for Kiyotaka's genius is revealed, emphasizing her desire for him to experience the warmth of human connection—a sentiment rooted in her own experiences within the White Room.

