Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture Unveils New Key Visual; Cast Updates, Plot & More to Know

The offficial website for the four-part Code Geass: Roze f the Recapture originally titled Code Geass: Z of the Recapture, or Dakkan no Zetto, anime revealed its first key visual and 14 more cast members on Thursday, 11th April.

Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture reveals new cast and staff members

New promotional images and cast details have been revealed for the upcoming Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture anime. Those characters and their respective voice actors are:

Takaya Kuroda as Kensei Kuroto

Katsuyuki Konishi as Isao Monobe

Miyu Tomita as Haruka Rutaka

Shoya Chiba as Tomo-omi Oda

Taito Ban as Shota Munemori

Riho Sugiyama as Yoko Araki

Anzu Haruno as Yuri Sano

Kanahiro Yamamoto as Shiro Sazanami

Chikahiro Kobayashi as Kaoru Shizuka

Hayato Fujii as Tomi Sanshiro

Yutaka Aoyama as Tokio Iwamoto

Yuka Terasaki as Natalia Luxembourg

Haruka Shiraishi as Mei Ema

Masashi Nogawa as Vallen Sterk

Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture will be released theatrically in Japan in four parts on May 10, June 7, July 5, and August 2. It will also receive a worldwide Disney+ release starting in late June, where it will be streamed as a 12-episode show.

Following are the staff members of the anime;

Director: Yoshimitsu Oohashi (Kokkoku, Witchblade)

Series composer: Noboru Kimura (Persona5 the Animation, Kokkoku)

Original character designer: CLAMP (Code Geass)

Character designer: the late Takahiro Kimura (Code Geass: Akito the Exiled, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion compilation movie trilogy)

Character designer: Hidekazu Shimamura (Sing a Bit of Harmony)

Knightmare frame designer: Junichi Akutsu (Code Geass co-Knightmare designer)

Mechanical designer: Satoshi Shigeta (Mashin Eiyuuden Wataru: Shichi Kon no Ryuujinmaru co-main animator)

Main animator: Takahiro Kimura

Main animator: Hidekazu Shimamura

Main animator: Seiichi Nakatani (Code Geass)

Main animator: Satoshi Shigeta

Main animator: Takashi Hashimoto (High Card)

Music composer: Kenji Kawai (Ghost in the Shell)

More about Code Geass

Code Geass, is a Japanese anime television series produced by Sunrise. It was directed by Gorō Taniguchi and written by Ichirō Ōkouchi, with original character designs by Clamp. Set in an alternate timeline, it follows the exiled prince Lelouch Lamperouge, who obtains the "power of absolute obedience" from a mysterious woman named C.C. Using this supernatural power, known as Geass, he leads a rebellion against the rule of the Holy Britannian Empire, commanding a series of mecha battles.

Code Geass was broadcast in Japan on MBS from October 2006 to July 2007. Its sequel series, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2, ran as a simulcast on MBS and TBS from April to September 2008. The series has also been adapted into various manga and light novels, with the former showing alternate scenarios from the TV series.

ALSO READ: How is Parasyte The Grey Live-Action Different From Parasyte The Maxime Anime? Explained

Initiation, Transgression, and Glorification, a three-part compilation film recapping the events of both anime series' seasons—while also altering storylines for various characters and establishing an alternate universe, was released between 2017 and 2018.

A new original film titled Code Geass Lelouch of the Re;surrection, taking place after the Zero Requiem of the film trilogy's alternate universe, was released in theaters in February 2019. Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture, an anime film series set in the same alternate universe, was announced in December 2020 as part of a 10-year plan.

Bandai Entertainment licensed most parts of the franchise for English release in December 2007, airing the series English dubbed on Adult Swim in the United States. Most manga and light novels have also been published in North America by Bandai.

Code Geass has been well received in Japan, selling over a million DVD and Blu-ray Discs. Both seasons have won several awards at the Tokyo International Anime Fair, Animage Anime Grand Prix, and Animation Kobe event. It received critical acclaim for its story, voice acting, large audience appeal, the conflicts among its main characters, and the moral questions it presented.

ALSO READ: Black Butler: Public School Arc Episode 1: Release Date, How To Watch, Expected Plot And More