Crunchyroll Anime Awards Lists Rashmika Mandanna, Porter Robinson, Demarcus Lawrence, And Others As Presenters

Crunchyroll is back today with more thrilling updates for the eighth annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards! Grammy-nominated musician Porter Robinson, Indian cinema star Rashmika Mandanna, Dallas Cowboys standout DeMarcus Lawrence, and wrestling icon Mercedes Varnado are among the star-studded lineup of award presenters.

Fans can anticipate special performances by Japanese pop sensation YOASOBI along with recording artist Shing02 and hip hop band OMA, joined by DJ SPIN MASTER A-1.

In a first-ever move, the Anime Awards will unveil its own theme song, crafted by renowned composers Hiroyuki Sawano (Attack on Titan, Solo Leveling) and Kohta Yamamoto (Attack on Titan, The Seven Deadly Sins), who will perform the piece live at the ceremony on March 2, 2024, in Tokyo.

Rashmika Mandanna: Indian cinema star and anime enthusiast

Crunchyroll is thrilled to announce the participation of esteemed Indian actress and avid anime fanatic Rashmika Mandanna as a special guest at the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards. This esteemed event, dedicated to honoring the exceptional craftsmanship and artistry of Japanese animation, is scheduled for March 2, 2024, in Tokyo, Japan.

Rashmika Mandanna, celebrated for her remarkable performances in the Indian film industry, will grace the stage to present one of the awards throughout the evening, commemorating the anime series, films, and voice actors that have mesmerized audiences over the past year.

Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna shared her enthusiasm in a heartfelt statement, remarking, " I am absolutely thrilled and honored to be a part of the eighth annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Tokyo. As an anime enthusiast, this is a dream come true for me. Japanese animation has had a profound impact on my life, and I can't wait to celebrate and recognize the incredible talent behind these remarkable creations. See you all on March 2, 2024, for what promises to be an unforgettable evening!"

DeMarcus Lawrence: NFL star inspired by anime

DeMarcus Lawrence, the esteemed American football star renowned for his prowess on the field, is also set to make a special appearance at the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards. Beyond his gridiron achievements, Lawrence is a devoted anime fan whose love for the genre spans decades.

Despite his demanding schedule as a professional athlete, Lawrence cherishes the opportunity to share his passion for anime with his sons. He says in a statement, “Anime has always inspired me since I was a kid. From Dragon Ball Z to Jobless Reincarnation, it continues to remind me to strive for greatness, and there is always another level we can reach. Now, I am able to enjoy anime with my sons. We take pleasure in watching different anime together.”

With enthusiasm and anticipation, Lawrence looks forward to joining fellow anime fans in Tokyo on March 2nd, 2024, for what promises to be an unforgettable evening of celebration and recognition of the incredible talent behind these remarkable creations.

Star-studded presenters: A lineup fit for the spotlight

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards have evolved into a highly anticipated yearly affair, spotlighting the finest in anime from the preceding year. This year's awards ceremony will encompass diverse categories, including Best Animation, Best Director, Best Character Design, and more. It serves as a platform to commend the creativity, commitment, and ingenuity that define the anime industry.

Rashmika Mandanna and anime fans can anticipate an unforgettable evening of festivities, surprises, and the acknowledgment of exceptional talent at the eighth annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards.

The full music performance lineup and newly added live ceremony and pre-show presenters are listed below, in alphabetical order:

Musical performances by:

Hiroyuki SAWANO and KOHTA YAMAMOTO - Composer, Arranger, Lyricist, and Musical Producer Shing02 with OMA and SPIN MASTER A-1 - Recording artist, hip hop band and DJ YOASOBI - Japanese pop duo

Live ceremony and pre-show presenters:

Advertisement

Chiaki Kuriyama - Actress, Singer, and Model DeMarcus Lawrence - NFL Football Player from the Dallas Cowboys Emiru - Professional Streamer, Variety Player, Cosplayer, and Co-Host of Steak & Eggs Joaquim Dos Santos - Director, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Labrinth - GRAMMY-Nominated Songwriter, Producer, and Recording Artist Liza Soberano - Actress, Advocate, and Entrepreneur Mercedes Varnado - WWE World Champion, Actress, Entrepreneur Nava Rose - Fashion Creator Phil Lord & Chris Miller - Academy Award-winning duo behind Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Porter Robinson - GRAMMY-Nominated Musician Rashmika Mandanna - Indian Film Actor So Takei - Japanese TV Personality, Comedian, Actor, and Former Japanese Decathlon Champion Vinnie Hacker - Model, Pro-Gamer, Actor, and Digital Creator

Live ceremony in global streaming: honoring anime through music

At the 2024 Anime Awards, music will serve as a vibrant tribute to pivotal moments in anime history. In honor of the 20th anniversary of Samurai Champloo, Shing02, OMA, and SPIN MASTER A-1 will deliver a special performance of the show's iconic opening song, 'battlecry,' exclusively for live-stream viewers.

The Anime Awards will also pay homage to significant anime milestones with a unique musical showcase featuring iconic songs from celebrated series, presented by a live orchestra in a symphonic arrangement. Japanese pop sensation YOASOBI will grace the stage with a performance ahead of their highly anticipated appearance at Coachella. For fans seeking to immerse themselves in the excitement beforehand, Crunchyroll offers a selection of music videos and concert performances from Hiroyuki SAWANO and YOASOBI, which are available for streaming.

Advertisement

The Anime Awards are set to take place on Saturday, March 2, 2024, featuring a live ceremony hosted by voice actress Sally Amaki and entertainer Jon Kabira. Fans worldwide can catch the Anime Awards live-stream on the Crunchyroll channels on YouTube and Twitch, starting at 6 PM JST. To recreate the magic, viewers can tune in for reruns beginning March 16 on the 24/7 Crunchyroll linear channel on platforms such as Amazon FreeVee, LG Channels, Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, and VIZIO WatchFree+.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.