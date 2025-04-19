Gachiakuta Chapter 135: Raffle Winner Revealed; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read, And More

The last Gachiakuta chapter, titled ‘Showtime,’ begins with Too Lily—the ‘Queen of’ Entertainment’—starting the Doll Festival’s opening act. Amo detects an unusual scent around the stage, while Rudo suspects Too Lily is the White Crow Kuro mentioned. He grows irritated that Kuro didn’t give her name directly.

Too Lily mesmerizes the audience using her Vital Instrument, a wand. After her performance, Zanka suggests using their raffle tickets to speak with her, despite the low odds. The chapter ends just before the raffle winner is announced.

Gachiakuta Chapter 135 will likely announce the raffle winner, potentially revealing Fu as the selected individual. If Fu wins, he may act as the group's means of contact with Too Lily. Rudo might still find another route to speak with her, determined to ask about the Choker Maker.

The chapter could also begin addressing the Hell Guard’s presence, particularly Kiyoka’s interest in apprehending a target. Developments may also touch on Semiu and Tamsy, whose unexplained absences could tie into emerging threats.

Gachiakuta Chapter 135 will be released on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 12 am JST. However, due to time zone differences, international readers can access it a day earlier, on April 22. There are no breaks planned, so readers can anticipate its timely arrival.

Fans can read Gachiakuta Chapter 135 on Kodansha’s K Manga service, available exclusively to users in the USA, Singapore, New Zealand, Canada, and Australia. Accessing the latest chapters requires purchasing points, which can be done through the official website or the dedicated app.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

