Gachiakuta Chapter 137: The Choker Maker Contacts Rudo; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Gachiakuta chapter, titled ‘Special Delivery,’ began with Rudo recalling the prejudice he faced due to being Alto Surebrec’s son. Startled by Too Lily’s question, he demands answers, only to learn she is merely a messenger.

She recounts her childhood encounter with the White Crow, explaining its significance to her and revealing that a friend, via Kuro, tasked her with delivering a choker to Rudo. After exiting the stage, Rudo hears the Choker Maker’s voice through the item, claiming to know about his father and predicting Rudo will destroy the Doll Festival.

Advertisement

Gachiakuta Chapter 137 may focus on Rudo’s response to the Choker Maker’s message, possibly sharing what he heard with Enjin and the others. The nature of the item Too Lily gave him could be linked to the “Terrorist Device” Kyoka’s team is trying to intercept, potentially complicating matters for Rudo.

The chapter may also follow Kyoka’s unit as they act on their lockdown orders. Additionally, the Watchman series mentioned by the Choker Maker could introduce new technological or combat elements affecting Rudo’s next decisions.

Gachiakuta Chapter 137 is set to be released on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 12 am JST. International readers will be able to access the chapter a day earlier, on May 13, with release times adjusted to their local time zones.

To read Gachiakuta Chapter 137, fans can use Kodansha’s K Manga service, which is currently available in select countries, such as USA, Canada, Thailand, Hong Kong, India, and Australia, among others. To access the latest chapters, users will need to purchase points, which can be done via the official website or the K Manga app.

Advertisement

For more updates from Gachiakuta manga, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: Gachiakuta Chapter 136: Rudo Meets The White Crow; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More