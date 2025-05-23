Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Season 2 Episode 8: KHK To Reveal Ranger Secrets—Recap, Release Date And More

In Lost in Confusion... Seriously?, Hibiki Sakurama returned to the school and discovered that other Rangers had already infiltrated it and evacuated everyone days prior. Soon after, he was attacked by another monster. Meanwhile, Yumeko Suzukiri joined Fighter D in tracking Chidori.

While Yumeko sought Chidori’s Divine Artifact, Fighter D intended to eliminate him. Urabe and Yukino attempted to stop their pursuit but were unsuccessful. In the end, the Green Keeper defeated Yumeko, and Fighter D hesitated to confront Chidori as his enemy.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Season 2 Episode 8 may depict Fighter D and Yumeko reevaluating their plans after their failed confrontation with Chidori, now fully exposed as the Green Keeper. With Chidori treating them as enemies, they may question whether returning to their own factions is still an option.

Meanwhile, Hibiki Sakurama, who was left unconscious after the last encounter, may regain consciousness and resume his activities. Elsewhere, a new executive from the Monster Protection Society “KHK”, Fuwaripon, is expected to reveal hidden Ranger Squad secrets, shaking public trust.

As per the official website, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Season 2 Episode 8 will be titled ‘We Are the Monster Protection Society.’ It is set to air in Japan on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. Due to time zone differences, many international viewers will be able to watch it the same day.

In Japan, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Season 2, Episode 8 will be broadcast through the CBC/TBS network’s “Agaru Anime” programming block on 28 stations, with additional airings on BS11 and AT-X. It will also be available for streaming on Hulu, Prime Video, DMM TV, d Anime Store, Lemino, Disney+, and U.S. Hulu.

