Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Season 2 Episode 5: Another Illusion Overwhelms D; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

In ‘Make Our Dreams Come True, Ranger Force,’ Fighter D encountered two police officers after learning he was unable to return to Magatia's illusion. He incapacitates one and disguises himself to reenter the illusion undetected. Once inside, he targets Kyousuke Wakaba to help Kanon Hisui.

Hisui regains her memories, and with Hibiki Sakurama and Mine Gotou’s support, they defeat Wakaba. With Wakaba subdued, Kanon declares her intent to confront Magatia. The episode concludes with the trio, now united, setting their sights on dismantling Magatia’s control over the illusionary school world.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Season 2 Episode 5 will see Fighter D continue his pursuit of Magatia alongside Kanon Hisui and Detective Nishiki. During their search, they will uncover a clue linked to the forced reset phenomenon. As the group locates Magatia, they will suddenly be drawn into another illusion.

This labyrinth of endless stairs will end up separating them. With the group split, Hibiki will face new threats alone. Meanwhile, Mine Gatou, disillusioned by Magatia’s actions, may choose to support the Ranger Force despite having found comfort in the illusory school life.

According to the official website, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Season 2 Episode 5 is titled ‘The Arrival of Green—The Maji Tsuyo Force,’ and will premiere on Sunday, May 11, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. For most international viewers, this means a same-day release, adjusted for local time zones.

In Japan, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Season 2, Episode 5 will air on the CBC/TBS network’s “Agaru Anime” slot, covering 28 stations, and later on BS11 and AT-X. Streaming will be available on Hulu, Prime Video, DMM TV, d Anime Store, Lemino, and more. Internationally, it will stream on Disney+ and Hulu (U.S. only).

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

