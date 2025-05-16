Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Season 2 Episode 6: Where Is The Real Hibiki? Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘The Arrival of Green -The Maji Tsuyo Force-,’ Hibiki Sakurama and Kanon Hisui expose Magatia by forcing him to repeat a specific sequence as Yuu Nishiki, confirming his identity. When they attempt to confront him, Magatia traps them in a fantasy realm.

Chidori breaks in, reveals his identity as the Green Keeper, and battles Magatia. Magatia tries and fails to possess Mine Gatou. Eventually, the Rangers defeat Magatia, but the students—discontent with reality—reject their liberation and mourn the loss of their ideal school life.

Advertisement

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Season 2 Episode 6 may reveal the whereabouts of the real Hibiki Sakurama, who had visited the school before the illusionary events. His brief appearance—discovered by a man hidden beneath debris—raises some questions.

Meanwhile, Fighter D could struggle with his next move. Although his aim was to eliminate all Dragon Keepers, discovering that Chidori is the Green Keeper will complicate his mission. As new threats emerge, Fighter D may reunite with Yumeko Suzukiri, facing both internal doubts and external challenges as he reconsiders his objective.

According to the official website, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Season 2 Episode 6 will be titled ‘Lost in Confusion... Seriously,’and will air on Sunday, May 18, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. For most international viewers, this means a same-day release, with timing adjusted based on local time zones.

In Japan, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Season 2 Episode 6 will broadcast on the CBC/TBS network’s “Agaru Anime” slot across 28 stations, followed by airings on BS11 and AT-X. It will also stream on Hulu, Prime Video, DMM TV, d Anime Store, Lemino, and internationally on Disney+ and U.S. Hulu.

Advertisement

For more updates from the second season of the Go! Go! Loser Ranger! anime, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Season 2 Episode 5: Another Illusion Overwhelms D; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More