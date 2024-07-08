Is Haikyuu's Timeskip Being Animated? Here's What We Know

Fans hoping to see the beloved timeskip chapters of Haruichi Furudate’s volleyball manga Haikyuu animated are in luck. It turns out this might actually happen in the next movie of the anime.

There has been a lot of speculation about the future of the Haikyuu anime recently. The highly anticipated Karasuno vs. Nekoma match in the Nationals was covered in the newest The Dumpster Battle movie. With only one more movie set to be released, fans were worried about whether the timeskip arc of the manga would be animated.

Haikyuu timeskip might be included in the next movie

In a recent panel at the Anime Expo 2024, which was attended by Wit Studio, Production I.G, Signal MD, and more, a fan asked whether the timeskip arc of the Haikyuu manga would be animated. Through a translator, the panelists answered that “everything will be animated.” This response has given hope to fans eager to see the very wholesome timeskip arc of Furudate’s manga on screen.

The next movie of Haikyuu is set to animate the match between Karasuno and Kamomedai at the Nationals. Since the match is very important and almost takes as long as the match against Nekoma, people were wondering if the timeskip chapters would get a place in the final movie. But the new revelation suggests that we can expect to see the timeskip arc animated in the movie—at least some parts of it.

What is the Haikyuu timeskip arc about

After the main events of Haikyuu, there is an arc dedicated to showing what happened to the Karasuno team and their associates after the Nationals tournament. Following Karasuno’s final match at the Nationals, we see all the characters, especially Shoyo Hinata, who goes to Brazil after high school to practice volleyball. These chapters provide a well-documented glimpse into his life in Rio, including a visit from Oikawa.

The other Karasuno first years also visit Rio, and we get to see what each character has been doing with their lives as adults. One of the most important parts of the timeskip is the match between the MSBY Black Jackals, consisting of Hinata, Atsumu, Bokuto, Sakusa, and Schweiden Adlers, consisting of Kageyama, Ushijima, and Hoshiumi. Even though the entire match is not shown in the manga, it is an important part of the story. This is why fans are excited about the possibility that all these wholesome moments from the manga might be animated in the next film.

