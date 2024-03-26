Kengan Omega Chapter 255: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot, And More

Now that Kazuo has finally learned the true nature of the connection between Shen Wulong, Ryuki, and Ohma, and Kure Raian has been revealed to still be alive, Kengan Omega Chapter 255 is set to be action-packed and exhilarating. With the chapter’s release just around the corner, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming chapter from the release date and where to read it to Chapter 255’s expected plot and a recap of the previous chapter.

Kengan Omega Chapter 255: release date and where to read

Kengan Omega Chapter 255 will hit the shelves on Thursday, March 28, 2024, at 12:00 PM JST, following the manga's weekly release schedule. Fans should keep in mind that due to the potential time zone differences, the exact release time may vary.

To dive into the thrilling action of Kengan Omega Chapter 255, head over to Shogakukan's Ura Sunday or Comikey, the official platforms for the latest manga releases. While some platforms may require subscription fees, they offer top-notch translations and timely updates, ensuring an immersive reading experience for eager fans.

Expected plot of Kengan Omega Chapter 255

In Kengan Omega Chapter 255, we might witness further exploration of the implications of Shen Wulong's revelation about his dual nature and the sinister plot orchestrated by the Worm. Additionally, the chapter may delve deeper into the confrontation between Willem Wu, Sean Wu, and Kure Raian in the abandoned area, a fierce battle with high stakes. The outcome of this confrontation could have significant repercussions for the ongoing power struggles within the Kengan Association and the broader Kengan Omega universe.

Moreover, there might be developments in Kengan Omega Chapter 255 regarding the upcoming Kengan match, with characters like Yamashita Kazuo and Narushima Joji strategizing and preparing for the challenges ahead. The chapter could also provide insights into the motivations and machinations of other key players, such as the Worm and their allies.

Kengan Omega Chapter 254 recap

Kengan Omega Chapter 254, titled Start With An Appetizer, picks up immediately from the intense discussion at the cyberspace geisha izakaya, where Yamashita Kazuo, Shen Wulong, and Narushima Joji are engrossed in conversation over beers. Kazuo's inquiries about Shen Wulong's mysterious double-pupiled eyes lead to a revelation: Wulong confesses to harboring two distinct consciousnesses within his body, seeking to reunite as separate entities.

Shen Wulong recounts the origins of this split, revealing his quest for a more perfect reincarnation through cloning, which unexpectedly resulted in the division of his consciousness. Despite their shared vessel, Wulong maintains control over his body, while 'the other one' remains dormant yet ever-watchful. As Wulong explains the intricacies of their shared existence, Kazuo realizes the implications for Ryuki and Ohma. Wulong agrees and reveals that they were clones of Wulong and 'the other one' respectively.

This revelation sheds light on Wulong's interest in their bodies, and Kazuo argues that true reincarnation is impossible, and that the Wu Clan's ‘Huisheng’ only implants false memories. Wulong acknowledges Kazuo's scepticism, revealing that their intentions transcend conventional methods. Kazuo connects this to the Worm's clandestine research into cyberbrains and mind uploading. Kazuo's deduction of Wulong's intentions sparks a chilling realization: Wulong and 'the other one' seek to physically commandeer Ryuki's and Ohma's bodies. Wulong confirms Kazuo's deductions with a chilling smile, indicating that the time is ripe for their plans to come to fruition.

Amidst these revelations, the scene shifts to an abandoned area in the city, where Willem Wu and Sean Wu encounter a mysterious figure. The enigmatic figure is unveiled as none other than Kure Raian, prompting a tense standoff between the three combatants. The Kengan Omega Chapter 254 ends with Raian's malicious grin as he approaches the two.

