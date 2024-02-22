Kingdom Season 5 Episode 7: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More

As the epic saga of Kingdom unfolds, Kingdom Season 5 Episode 7 promises to take viewers deeper into the heart of the intense conflict for Koku You Hill. With the battlefield ablaze and tensions at their peak, the Hi Shin Unit faces its greatest challenge yet as it braces for the relentless assault from Batei and Ryuutou. However, amidst the chaos of war, strategic maneuvers and unexpected alliances will shape the fate of the battlefield. Find out more about the release, where to watch, what to expect, and a recap of the previous episode here.

Release date and where to watch

Kingdom Season 5 Episode 7 is set to premiere on Sunday, February 25th in Japan at around 12:00 am JST. For international audiences, the episode will be available on Saturday, February 24th, starting at approximately 3:00 pm GMT / 10:00 am PT. Keep in mind that release times may vary depending on your time zone.

Viewers in Japan can catch Kingdom Season 5 on NHK BS Premium and NHK General TV. For those outside of Asia, Crunchyroll offers streaming access to the anime series. The episodes will be presented in the original Japanese language with subtitles. Dubbing options may be available later based on the show's popularity.

Expected plot

In Kingdom Season 5 Episode 7, viewers will witness the continuation of the intense battle for Koku You Hill as the conflict escalates to its peak. With Kanki's strategic instructions halting Hi Shin Unit’s advance, tensions will rise as the unit braces for the impending assault from Batei and Ryuutou. Despite Shin's frustration with Kanki's lack of action, Ten remains confident in the strategic advantage their position provides.

Kingdom Season 5 Episode 7 is expected to cover Kingdom Chapters 464 to 467. As Keisha launches a surprise attack on Hi Shin Unit from the rear, the unit finds itself fighting for survival against overwhelming odds. Meanwhile, Kisui and Kinmou observe Keisha's rash actions, sensing a deeper strategy at play.

Amidst the chaos of battle, Zenou will make an unexpected appearance on the battlefield as his clan wreaks havoc through Kisui's formation. With Keisha's forces pressing the attack and Hi Shin Unit’s survival hanging in the balance, Kanki's true intentions slowly come to light. As the battle reaches its climax, Kanki and Kuroou make strategic moves to exploit the chaos, setting the stage for a decisive confrontation that could tip the scales of war in Qin's favor.

Kingdom Season 5 Episode 6 recap

The episode opens with a poignant flashback of Kyokai warning the village elder about the impending war, urging him to evacuate the village. However, the elder refuses, opting to stay behind despite the danger. Back in the present, Kyokai, determined to return to the Hi Shin Unit, struggles to stand before collapsing once more. Meanwhile, the third day of the war commences with the Hi Shin Unit successfully breaking through Batei's army, only for Ryuutou to return and offer his advice.

Ten, recognizing the need for a strategic shift, summons the Hi Shin Unit commanders back to camp, directing them to halt their advancement and allocate troops for a horizontal movement toward the central battlefield. Batei and Ryuutou acknowledge the implications of this move, realizing it poses a challenge to Kisui and the overall war effort. As Kisui observes the Hi Shin Unit's arrival and begins fortifying defenses, a sense of unease permeates the battlefield, signaling a shift in the tide of war. With Ten anticipating Kanki's imminent move to secure victory for Qin, tensions escalate as both sides brace for the decisive moment.

The episode further delves into the strategic intricacies of the battlefield, highlighting Ten's analysis of Kanki's potential strategies and Kisui's steadfast commitment to defense. Meanwhile, Kyokai's encounter with an old lady sheds light on the tragic history of Rigan, adding depth to the unfolding narrative.

Amidst the chaos of war, the stage for the dawn of the fourth day and the culmination of the battle for Koku You Hill is upon us. As the sun rises on the battlefield, the fate of Qin hangs in the balance, with the promise of victory or defeat looming on the horizon.

