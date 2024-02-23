One Piece Chapter 1108 Spoilers OUT; Luffy Unleashes Unparalleled Strength In Gear 5

As the Egghead Island chaos intensifies and the stakes escalate, this chapter promises to deliver even more intense action as the arc hurtles toward its climax. In One Piece Chapter 1108, the turmoil on Egghead Island reaches new heights as the Giant Pirates are sure to wreak havoc, decimating Marine battleships and preparing for the impending Buster Call. Amidst the chaos, Luffy will find himself confronting a hateful Elder.

As the tension mounts and alliances are tested, fans can expect another thrilling chapter that pushes the boundaries of the One Piece universe. To find out more about One Piece Chapter 1108 spoilers, when the chapter will officially release and a recap of the previous chapter, keep reading.

Release date and where to read

One Piece fans, ready yourselves for the release of One Piece Chapter 1108 is almost upon us! The chapter is set to be officially released on February 26, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. For most international readers, this may translate to a night-time release on February 25, 2024, though the exact release time will vary from region to region depending on the time zone.

Readers can dive into the latest chapter online through various platforms, including Viz Media, Manga Plus, and Shonen Jump. These authorized sources provide access to the latest chapters of One Piece, ensuring fans can stay up-to-date with the unfolding events on Egghead Island.

One Piece Chapter 1108: SPOILERS

One Piece Chapter 1108, titled World, Please Respond, delves into the escalating chaos on Egghead Island as various factions clash and secrets unravel. The chapter kicks off with an elegant Color Spread featuring Nami, Robin, Hancock, Reiju, Uta, and Tashigi indulging in wine together, accompanied by three Yorkshire Terriers. This charming illustration is titled Colorful.

The story in One Piece Chapter 1108 picks up where the previous chapter left off, with Augur and Devon expressing distrust towards Caribou, who claims to possess valuable information. Caribou offers to divulge his secrets if they bring him to Teach, sparking uncertainty.

Transitioning to the Marines, all nine Vice Admirals stationed on Egghead Island are introduced, including Pomsky, Tosa, Urban, Hound, and Guillotine. The Marines face challenges with Pacifistas equipped with Bubble Shields capable of blocking cannonballs. Doberman prioritizes the hunt for Bonney, instructing all Vice Admirals to focus on capturing her to gain control over the Pacifistas. Meanwhile, Vice Admiral Tosa confronts Franky's group but is swiftly defeated by giants Dorry and Brogy.

The two giant priates set off to aid Luffy, Sanji, and Vegapunk, revealing their knowledge of Vegapunk's significance. Elsewhere, Vice Admiral Bluegrass rides Sea Beast Weapons with Doll, discussing giants' strength and Doll's past with Saul. The focus shifts to Luffy's group, where Vegapunk implores Luffy and Sanji to leave him behind, emphasizing the importance of protecting Bonney. Saturn returns, transformed into a formidable creature, launching a vicious attack on Luffy and Sanji.

As Kizaru appears and targets Vegapunk, Luffy intervenes, transforming into a giant in his Gear 5 form, stopping both Saturn and Kizaru in their tracks with his incredible strength. Luffy's resolve to protect his allies is evident as he confronts both an Elder and an Admiral simultaneously, and it is depicted in an epic double-page illustration of the conflict.

One Piece Chapter 1108 ends in a surprising twist, Vegapunk's face appears on a screen in Punk Records' lab, delivering a cryptic message that promises to shock the world. With no break scheduled for the following week, readers are left eagerly anticipating the next chapter's revelations as the Egghead Island arc reaches its climax.

One Piece Chapter 1107 recap

One Piece Chapter 1107, titled I Was Looking For You, commences with a cover request featuring Law and Bepo, setting the stage for the ensuing events. Significant revelations emerge as Dorry and Brogy, once liberated by the Straw Hats at Enies Lobby, now align themselves with the Giant Warrior Pirates. Meanwhile, Jinbei remains en route to intervene in the intense clash between Zoro and Lucci. Amidst this chaos, Gear 5 Luffy approaches Jewelry Bonney, prompting her emotional revelation of searching for him as Nika, the Sun God. Luffy, in his typical humorous manner, responds with disbelief, humorously stating how he had been beside her all along.

Luffy with his new move, Booming Dawn Gatling, relentlessly pummels Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, showcasing his formidable strength. However, Admiral Kizaru arrives and begins targeting Bonney and Dr. Vegapunk. Sanji's interception of Kizaru's attack with a declaration of love surprises both allies and adversaries, leaving Kizaru visibly shaken.

As Luffy's punch sends Saturn flying, the scene transitions to the arrival of members of the Blackbeard Pirates, including Catarina Devon and Van Augur. Discussions about Blackbeard's ambitions and lineage ensue, concluding their mission on Egghead Island. The chapter concludes with Caribou expressing his admiration for Blackbeard and his desire to join his crew.

Don't miss out on One Piece Chapter 1108 as the epic saga of One Piece unfolds.