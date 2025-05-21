One Piece Chapter 1149 Brief Spoilers: Gaban Surrenders As Gunko’s Connection To Brook Revealed; DEETS

As per the One Piece Chapter 1149 brief spoilers, the chapter will be titled ‘One Second’ and begins with a color spread featuring the Straw Hat crew at a maid café. The scene includes the female crew members in maid outfits, with Vegapunk Lilith and Jewelry Bonney also participating.

The chapter then resumes with the fight between Scopper Gaban and Saint Shepherd Sommers. Gaban decisively defeats Sommers, cutting his body into pieces using his twin axes imbued with Haki. Although Sommers survives due to his immortality, he cannot regenerate—implying that Gaban’s Haki is nullifying that ability.

The One Piece Chapter 1149 spoilers then shift, where Gunko is confronting Colon. She threatens to kill him unless Gaban surrenders. In an emotional response as Colon’s father, Gaban complies—yet Gunko stabs Colon anyway and throws him from the tree, showing no hesitation or honor in her threat.

The story then pivots to Brook, who receives a brief flashback revealing that he knew Gunko decades ago, before he became a pirate. This suggests Gunko has been alive for at least 60 years. Surprisingly, Gunko regains her mind, breaking free of control and attempts to rescue Brook.

However, control over her body is abruptly seized by Imu. Infuriated by the Holy Knights’ delay and the ongoing attack on Mariejois, which is now burning, Imu acts directly. The One Piece Chapter 1149 spoilers conclude with a chilling declaration from Imu: “Mu will show how a God rules over the world.”

