One Piece Chapter 1149 Spoilers Out: Gunko Shoots Down Gaban As Imu Takes Over—Everything You Need To Know

As per the One Piece Chapter 1149 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled ‘One Second’ and spans 19 pages, including a two-page color spread featuring the Straw Hats running a maid café. Nami, Robin, Lilith, and Bonney serve as maids.

Meanwhile, Luffy, Zoro, Sanji, Usopp, a cat, and a humanoid goat enjoy their time—though Usopp and the cat are shocked at the menu prices. This fun illustration references Izakaya Bottakuri, a manga and novel series.

The One Piece Chapter 1149 spoilers then depict the main story, where Scopper Gaban uses an attack across the chest called “Futenraku” (meaning "Heavenly Music Axe") on Saint Shepherd Sommers. This causes the latter to collapse onto his own thorns.

Despite being immortal, Sommers cannot regenerate from the blow, remaining motionless for the rest of the chapter. Gaban then rushes to help Colon. Meanwhile, Saint Killingham finishes setting fire to the school and library as the giants watch on in tears. As the children despair, Gaban arrives, and Colon calls out to him.

Gunko realizes Colon is Gaban’s son and threatens the boy in One Piece Chapter 1149 spoilers. As Gunko holds an arrow-sword to Colon’s neck, Gaban pleads with him to “hold on one second.” Gunko begins stabbing Colon, drawing blood. Furious and radiating black lightning from his axe, Gaban prepares to strike.

However, his Observation Haki reveals that he cannot reach Colon in time. Forced to surrender, Gaban drops his weapon and begs Gunko to stop. In a dramatic double-spread, Gunko stabs Gaban with three arrows, piercing his torso. As Gaban falls from the tree, he apologizes to Colon and Elbaph.

As Colon desperately calls out for his father, the One Piece Chapter 1149 spoilers shift to Gunko’s memories. She sees a flashback of a crying woman screaming “Father!” and then another memory of Brook holding hands with a small girl, saying he dreams of becoming a pirate. These hints strongly suggest Gunko may be the girl from Brook’s past.

As Gunko runs toward Brook, seemingly regaining clarity, Imu’s voice pierces the minds of all three Holy Knights. Imu demands answers from them, revealing the Holy Land is in flames and that military force is now needed.

In the final panel of the One Piece Chapter 1149 spoilers, Imu takes control of Gunko’s body, giving her menacing eyes and enveloping her in black lightning. Imu declares, “Mu will show thee… what it means to be ruled by God!!!”

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more spoilers like this and updates on the One Piece manga.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.

