Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 13 Delayed: New Release Date, What to Expect & More

The highly anticipated finale of Oshi no Ko Season 2 has been postponed, with the new release date set for another week. Initially slated to air earlier, the delay pushes the conclusion of the season to a weekend, aligning with the beginning of the Fall 2024 anime schedule. Fans can expect the episode to stream in Japan at 7:00 PM local time, with an international release expected around 4 AM PT / 7 AM ET.

Season 2 of Oshi no Ko has been one of the most prominent anime of Summer 2024, gaining praise for its deep dive into the reincarnated lives of Aqua and Ruby. While the season primarily followed Aqua’s journey of revenge and self-discovery, the final arc signals a major shift in the story’s direction, likely to be explored further in the delayed finale.

What to Expect in the Finale

Throughout Season 2, Aqua has been on a quest to uncover the identity of his biological father, driven by his desire for vengeance. His investigation has led him to Taiki Himekawa, whom DNA tests revealed to be his half-brother. Aqua believed their father had been involved in a tragic murder-suicide, but recent revelations have left him reconsidering his path in life. As he reevaluates his mission, Aqua faces a turning point in the final episodes, where he begins to shift his focus away from revenge.

Meanwhile, Ruby’s story has taken a more emotional turn. After the release of B-Komachi’s new music video, she finds herself back in Miyazaki, the location where she and Aqua once lived before their reincarnations. Unlike Aqua, Ruby has remained optimistic, striving to make her idol dreams come true despite their dark past. However, her motivations run deeper, as her real goal has been to reunite with the doctor who had been by her side before her death.

In the penultimate episode, Ruby's pursuit takes an unexpected turn when she discovers the remains of the doctor she had longed to see again. This tragic revelation mirrors Aqua’s earlier experience, where the loss of someone close fueled his need for vengeance. Now, as Ruby faces a similar heartbreak, the finale may reveal whether she will follow in Aqua's footsteps or forge a new path for herself.

The final release date for Oshi No Ko Episode 13 will be Sunday, October 6, 2024.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

