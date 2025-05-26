The Beginning After The End Episode 9: Arthur Teaches Lilia And Ellie Magic—Recap, Release Date And More

In ‘Reunited with the King,’ Arthur recounts his journey to his relieved parents, carefully omitting Sylvia. Reynolds, now employed as an auction house guard, is surprised by Arthur’s strength. When Vincent Helstea visits with his family, Arthur’s rare dual-element magic impresses him.

Arthur spars with Reynolds to a draw, despite his young age. Vincent offers to sponsor Arthur’s entry into Xyrus Academy. Arthur also meets the Twin Horns again and begins considering the possibilities of an adventurer's life across the kingdoms.

The Beginning After The End Episode 9 will explore Lilia's struggle as her parents push for her enrollment into Xyrus Academy, though she still lacks a mana core. While shopping in the city with Arthur, the group will be approached by current Academy students.

Quickly revealing how Academy elites behave in public, the group will stir trouble with the duo. Lilia’s confidence in herself will be revealed as she succumbs to the social pressures surrounding magic and status. The episode will also see Arthur teach Eleanor and Lilia how to form mana cores.

Titled ‘The King Teaches,’ The Beginning After The End Episode 9 is set to premiere on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The episode will be broadcast on various Japanese television networks, including Fuji TV, AT-X, Kansai TV, and more.

For viewers in Japan, it will also be available for streaming on platforms such as d-anime Store and U-NEXT starting the following day. International audiences can look forward to watching The Beginning After The End Episode 9 on Crunchyroll, where it will be released with subtitles shortly after the Japanese broadcast.

