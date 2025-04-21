The Beginning After The End Episode 4: Arthur Meets An Elf; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘Meeting The King,' Arthur recovers in the forest with the help of a mysterious creature named Sylvia. She reveals his parents have moved on, unable to wait for him. Trapped in a monster-filled forest, Arthur learns advanced mana control.

However, he is denied further training due to his inner darkness. After confronting his past, he vows to protect others. Sylvia, revealed to be a white dragon, sacrifices herself to teleport Arthur to safety, entrusting him with powerful gifts and a promise.

The Beginning After The End Episode 4 will follow Arthur as he journeys alone after parting with Sylvia. In the forest, he will hear a scream and rush toward the sound. There, he will find an elven girl named Tessia being captured by slave traders.

Remembering Sylvia’s final words—“Bring light to this new life”—Arthur will choose to fight alone in order to save Tessia and protect others, just as he had promised. The episode will see the former king take down the slave traders and guard her as she finds her way home.

The Beginning After The End Episode 4, titled ‘The King Saves,’ is set to premiere on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. Japanese viewers can catch the episode on networks such as AT-X, Fuji TV, and Tokai TV.

It will also be available for streaming in Japan via platforms like d Anime Store and U-NEXT starting the following day. International audiences can stream The Beginning After The End Episode 4 on Crunchyroll, although release times may differ depending on the region.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

