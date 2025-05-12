The Beginning After The End Episode 7: Arthur Leaves Elenoir; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More
The Beginning After The End Episode 7 will see Arthur finally leave the Kingdom of the Elves, as he set out on the next phase of his journey. Don’t miss it; get the release date, recap and more here.
In ‘The King's Training,’ Arthur suffers from nightmares due to his unstable mana core. Virion takes him to Rinia Darcassan, an elven Diviner and his longtime friend. With her psychic ability, Arthur contacts his relieved parents, promising to meet them once he’s recovered.
Virion warns that Tessia has often been manipulated, making her trust in Arthur significant. After defeating Tessia’s arrogant acquaintance Feyrith in a duel, Arthur begins intensive Beast Tamer training. Three years later, he and Tessia have grown significantly stronger.
The Beginning After The End Episode 7 will continue after three years of Arthur’s training in Elenoir. Now significantly stronger, Arthur has awakened the Beast’s Will sealed within his mana core using Virion’s guidance.
One night, the mysterious stone given to him by Sylvia begins to shine, suggesting a new phase in Arthur’s journey is about to begin and possibly signaling another message or challenge connected to her legacy. The episode will see Arthur venture out of Elenoir and part with Tessia.
The Beginning After The End Episode 7, titled ‘The King Says Goodbye,’ is scheduled to air on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. Viewers in Japan can watch it on networks including AT-X, Fuji TV, and Tokai TV.
Starting the next day, The Beginning After The End Episode 7 will also be available for streaming on Japanese platforms such as d Anime Store and U-NEXT. International fans can watch the subtitled version on Crunchyroll, though release times may vary based on local time zones.
For more updates from The Beginning After The End anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.
ALSO READ: The Beginning After The End Episode 6: Arthur ‘Sees’ His Parents; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More