Spy X Family Chapter 117 Delayed As Short Mission Takes It’s Place—New Release Date, Recap And More

Last week, fans were anticipating the release of Spy X Family Chapter 117, but were instead presented with a brief bonus chapter, which left some feeling let down. Despite the unexpected update, there’s no reason to worry, as the official release date for the upcoming chapter has been confirmed.

Short Mission 16: Extra chapter recap

Advertisement

Set before the Princess Lorelei mission, Short Mission 16 follows Matthew’s morning with his wife, Maureen, who scolds him for relaxing before work. After confirming his chores are done, she hands him lunch. At city hall, Dominic comments on Matthew’s wife’s cooking, prompting banter about food.

At home, Matthew feeds Keekee and reflects on his killings. Before departing, he asks Maureen to care for Keekee. After the mission, Matthew returns injured, refusing to quit despite Maureen’s concern. She prepares dinner, and he praises her cooking, then gives her souvenirs.

Expected plot in Spy X Family Chapter 117

Spy X Family Chapter 117 may begin with Yor countering Hemlock’s attack while trying to lead the elk to safety. Despite Hemlock’s aggression, Yor will likely avoid seriously harming him, mindful of mission priorities. Meanwhile, Matthew could locate the poachers’ hideout and gather key intel about their operations and leader.

Advertisement

He may dispatch Keekee to summon the others. Additional poachers or border control agents may appear, increasing the threat level. This could force the assassins to split tasks—rescue the elk, subdue the enemy, and protect vital information about illegal cross-border activity.

Spy X Family Chapter 117: New release date and where to read

Spy X Family Chapter 117 was initially planned for release on Monday, May 26, 2025. However, fans received a bonus chapter instead. According to MANGAPlus, the new release date for the upcoming chapter is now set as June 9, 2025, at 12:00 am JST.

This means international readers can expect it on Sunday, June 8, around 8 am PT / 11 am ET / 3 pm GMT, although regional time differences may apply. Spy X Family Chapter 117 will be available on official platforms like MANGAPlus and the Shonen Jump+ app. Viz Media also hosts the series, with full access requiring a subscription.

For more updates from the Spy X Family manga, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

Advertisement

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: Spy X Family Chapter 117: Yor Faces Hemlock; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More