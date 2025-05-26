Blue Lock Chapter 304: Buratsuta Plots Nagi’s Comeback—Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last chapter, titled ‘Blue Lock Japan,’ began with Buratsuta celebrating 78 billion yen in revenue from the Neo Egoist League and Blue Lock TV. Despite acknowledging Ego’s success, Buratsuta demanded Nagi’s return due to his market appeal. Ego refused, insisting results mattered more than popularity.

At a press conference, Teieri revealed Japan would host 64 nations at the U-20 World Cup. As Buratsuta threatened Ego’s position, Ego reaffirmed his goal to win. Meanwhile, Nagi, disengaged from football, aimlessly played arcade games with 47 days remaining.

Advertisement

Blue Lock Chapter 304 will likely focus on Seishiro Nagi, who was last seen emotionally detached while gaming at an arcade. The game screen’s “continue” prompt may be symbolizing a turning point for the boy, suggesting that Nagi may reconsider his decision to quit football.

The chapter may also explore his inner struggle and the possibility of reigniting his passion. Meanwhile, Buratsuta, driven by profit motives, could attempt to override Ego's authority by finding a way to reintroduce Nagi into Blue Lock Japan’s U-20 World Cup roster.

Blue Lock Chapter 304 Blue Lock Chapter 304 is set to be released on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 12 am JST. For most fans around the world, this translates to a daytime release on May 27, 2025, at roughly 7:00 am EST / 5:00 pm CET / 4:00 am PST.

To read Blue Lock Chapter 304, fans can visit Kodansha’s K manga website. Currently, the manga service is only available in select countries such as the US, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, India, and Brazil. The service is accessible through both the mobile app and website, and the latest chapters can be accessed with points without requiring a subscription.

Advertisement

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates from Blue Lock manga.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: Blue Lock Chapter 303: Nagi Returns To School; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More