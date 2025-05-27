Can A Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? Episode 9: Shinji Teams Up With Kureha—Recap, Release Date And More
Can A Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? Episode 9 will likely see Shinji help Kureha get her ‘revenge,’ likely disrupting the group’s barely-restored balance. Get the release date, recap and more here.
In ‘Zinnia and the Whereabouts of Passion,’ the school files a formal complaint against Yu’s family store to calm the angry parents. Yu considers quitting jewellery-making, which troubles Himari. When she expresses missing his passion, Yu wrongly concludes he’s only valued for his work.
Hibari explains Yu wasn’t prepared for fame, making criticism hard to handle, and insists Himari must support him better. Rion helps Yu realize he creates jewellery to see Himari smile. They reconcile, while Shinji secretly welcomes Kureha, who arrives seeking revenge.
Expected plot in Can A Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? Episode 9
Can A Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? Episode 9 will likely focus on whether Yu resumes creating accessories following his reunion with Himari. His emotional recovery may lead him to reclaim his passion or maintain a cautious distance from it.
Meanwhile, Kureha’s sudden appearance—backed by Shinji—promises Yu’s fledgling business more trouble. Her unclear motives and interest in punishing someone suggest conflict ahead, possibly targeting Yu or Himari. Her presence may push Yu and Himari into new confrontations, especially if Shinji continues manipulating the situation.
Release date and where to stream
Can A Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? Episode 9, titled ‘Love's Chocolate Cosmos,’ will be airing in Japan on Friday, May 30, 2025, beginning at 10:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and AT-X. Due to time zone differences, international audiences may see it slightly earlier.
Additional Japanese broadcasts will follow on BS Asahi, Kansai TV, and TV Miyazaki. Can A Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? Episode 9 will also stream on ABEMA during the TV premiere and later on services like U-NEXT, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video. Crunchyroll will stream it internationally.
