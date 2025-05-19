The Beginning After The End Episode 8: Arthur Spars With Reynolds; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘The King Says Goodbye,’ Virion explains to Arthur that he cannot use sorcery due to the bodily imbalance caused by the Beast Will. After three years, Arthur successfully awakens the Will, triggering a magical explosion that forces him to admit it came from a dragon.

That night, Sylvia’s crystal hatches into a baby black dragon, Sylvie, who bonds with Arthur. With a cultural exchange opening the Sapin portal early, Arthur receives a royal compass from Virion before leaving for home. The episode ends as he finally reunites with his parents and baby sister Eleanor.

The Beginning After The End Episode 8 will show Arthur enjoying an emotional reunion with his parents and meeting his little sister, Eleanor, for the first time. He will also demonstrate the results of his training by sparring with his father, Reynolds.

Witnessing Arthur’s overwhelming talent, Vincent Helstea will propose a new opportunity—enrollment into Xyrus Academy, the continent’s top magic institution, offering Arthur a path to further develop his magical abilities in a prestigious environment.

Titled ‘The King Is Reunited,’ The Beginning After The End Episode 8 is set to premiere in Japan on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. It will be broadcast on networks including AT-X, Fuji TV, and Tokai TV. Starting the following day, the episode will also be available for streaming on Japanese platforms like d Anime Store and U-NEXT.

International viewers can watch the English-subtitled version of The Beginning After The End Episode 8 on Crunchyroll, though availability may vary depending on local time zones. An active subscription is required for streaming access.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

